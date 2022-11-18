The Best Matching Family Pajamas for Christmas and Hanukkah You'll Want to Wear All Year Round
The holidays are a magical time, full of enchantment and family traditions that make the season memorable. While year-round we wear whatever pajamas we have in our dresser drawers, there's something about the holidays that makes us want to bundle up in cozy sleepwear that matches those we love. Because the tradition of wearing matching family pajamas is more popular than ever, there are pajama sets you'll actually want to wear all day.
Matching pajamas are a holiday tradition that creates cherished memories, but they also look fabulous while donning them in your Christmas card photo that's sent out to friends and family. Watching your favorite holiday movies is somehow even better when lounging in comfy jammies that match your family. Even the Kardashians kick off wintertime festivities by wearing matching bedtime prints.
There are great sales on matching pajama sets right now, like Hanna Andersson's Black Friday Sale offering 50% off all pajamas. Seasonal sleepwear comes in loads of unique styles, but in the age of Instagram and TikTok it can be hard to choose the all-around family pleasers that will surely be a hit. Ahead, shop the very best holiday pajama sets for 2022 to fit every family’s style — some of which are discounted thanks to Black Friday savings.
Mix and match this red buffalo plaid to get pajamas everyone is comfortable in. Choose from button ups, onesies, rompers, long sleeves and more with this festive print.
Colorful Christmas trees create a stunning pattern on this set of family pajamas from Hanna Andersson.
The Kardashians are always setting trends, and now you can wear the same fashionable pajamas they are wearing for the holidays.
Made with 100% certified organic cotton, these festive jammies are free of toxic chemicals and pre-washed so there is less shrinkage. Shop 40% off everything during Primary's Cyber Sale.
You may not want to wear these Hanukkah pajamas for 8-days straight, but we won't stop you if you do because they're that cute.
Plastered with Christmas ornaments and trees, these whimsical pjs will bring a smile to your face.
Little Sleepies has an adorable Hanukkah option for the whole family featuring dreidels, sufganiyot, and menorahs. They even have a bandana for any furry members of the family.
If you don't like matchy-matchy pajama sets, this winter wonderland themed set from Primary has a variety of patterns and colors in a similar theme. The whole family will be able to find something they like.
These rainbow pajamas have the festive-winter feel with the plaid pattern, but the color scheme would work even after the holidays. This pattern even has an option for your dog.
Zip up in a cozy jumpsuit covered in candy canes to stay warm on the coldest days of the holiday season. Your kids can even get a matching onesie for their teddy bear.
You probably didn't associate Pikachu with the holidays, but now you will with these adorable Pokemon pajamas. These matching pajamas are made from organic cotton so you'll feel comfortable wearing them all night and morning long.
This vibrant and colorful pajama set says it all: Joy, Love, Peace, Family. Pull the look together with extra cozy striped socks or a Santa hat.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals: Shop The Best Gifts Up to 60% Off
Chloe and Halle Bailey Share Their Favorite Cozy Gifts from VS PINK
Shop Build-A-Bear's Collection of Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family
The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season
Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays
Test Out Trendy Holiday Looks With Nuuly's Clothing Rental Service
36 Best Early Black Friday Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home & More
25 Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your List
Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair