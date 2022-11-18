The holidays are a magical time, full of enchantment and family traditions that make the season memorable. While year-round we wear whatever pajamas we have in our dresser drawers, there's something about the holidays that makes us want to bundle up in cozy sleepwear that matches those we love. Because the tradition of wearing matching family pajamas is more popular than ever, there are pajama sets you'll actually want to wear all day.

Matching pajamas are a holiday tradition that creates cherished memories, but they also look fabulous while donning them in your Christmas card photo that's sent out to friends and family. Watching your favorite holiday movies is somehow even better when lounging in comfy jammies that match your family. Even the Kardashians kick off wintertime festivities by wearing matching bedtime prints.

There are great sales on matching pajama sets right now, like Hanna Andersson's Black Friday Sale offering 50% off all pajamas. Seasonal sleepwear comes in loads of unique styles, but in the age of Instagram and TikTok it can be hard to choose the all-around family pleasers that will surely be a hit. Ahead, shop the very best holiday pajama sets for 2022 to fit every family’s style — some of which are discounted thanks to Black Friday savings.

Little Sleepies Hanukkah Sweets Little Sleepies Little Sleepies Hanukkah Sweets Little Sleepies has an adorable Hanukkah option for the whole family featuring dreidels, sufganiyot, and menorahs. They even have a bandana for any furry members of the family. STARTING AT $24 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year's best gifts for everyone on your list.

