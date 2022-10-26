Shopping

25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Holiday Season

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
gifts for new moms
Getty Images

New moms are definitely superheroes. From dealing with late-night feedings to dirty diapers, all while physically recovering and adjusting to a whole new set of hormones and bodily functions, having a newborn can be all kinds of overwhelming. So, if you have a new mom on your holiday shopping list, it only makes sense that the best gifts help make the transition to motherhood as smooth as possible.  

Though there might be little time for rest and relaxation with a newborn around the house, we've compiled a list of gifts that we think will help the new mom in your life feel appreciated while also making life as easy as possible for her. If you are searching for a useful gift to give this holiday season, we've included everything from a sound machine that helps babies get on a sleep schedule to easy-to-wear nap dresses and stress-relieving wearables for a busy new mom.

The transition into motherhood is never easy, but any of these gifts for new moms can help ease the load a little bit. Celebrate the new mom in your life and make this first Christmas one to remember. Outside of offering your free babysitting services, these are our favorite gifts for new moms this year.

Frida Baby Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier
Frida Baby Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier with Diffuser and Nightlight
Amazon
Frida Baby Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier

Dry air is never pleasant for new moms and babies, so humidifiers are essential. This humidifier doubles as an essential oil diffuser and a color-changing nightlight for total control over the dreamy ambiance.

$50$42
Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit
Women's Long Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth
Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch-Knit

Oprah's favorite pajamas are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you feeling cool.

$185$130
WITH CODE CBSCOZY
Restek Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Restek Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Amazon
Restek Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

This neck and back massager features heat and speed settings to eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles. 

$65$59 WITH COUPON
Apollo Wearable Touch Therapy for Stress Relief
Apollo Wearable Touch Therapy for Stress Relief
Apollo Neuro
Apollo Wearable Touch Therapy for Stress Relief

Help new moms feel safe and in control with non-invasive touch therapy that sends silent, soothing vibrations to facilitate natural states of calm, clarity, and relaxation. Starting May 1, take $30 off the Apollo wearable with code MENTALHEALTH30. 

$349$319
WITH CODE MENTALHEALTH30
Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack
Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack
Amazon
Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack

Not only does this diaper tote double as a backpack, it also attaches to a stroller. 

$75$68
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby
Bearaby Cotton Napper

A buttery soft and breathable weighted blanket to help mom sleep better and feel calmer, naturally.

$249
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine
Amazon
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine

Though this gift is technically for the new baby, we all know that a sleeping baby is the best gift you can give to a new mom. Make sure baby sleeps well through the night with this white noise machine from Hatch with phone controls and rest easier.

$70
Bubble Spa Elite Footbath with Heat Boost
HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath with Heat Boost
Amazon
Bubble Spa Elite Footbath with Heat Boost

After a long day, this massager is like having a spa at home. The foot spa is designed with a convenient toe-touch control, so she can adjust the jets and temperature without having to reach down. 

$60
Arlo Swivel Reclining Rocking Glider
Arlo Swivel Reclining Rocking Glider
Wayfair
Arlo Swivel Reclining Rocking Glider

Rocking chairs are excellent additions to the baby room decorating process. This comfortable chair from Wayfair glides, swivels, and reclines for both mom and the baby to relax and enjoy. 

$599
Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag
Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag
Nordstrom
Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag

A diaper bag is an essential for any new mom, but they're not always the most aesthetically pleasing. Show the new mom in your life you care this Mother's Day with this super-stylish faux suede backpack from Petunia Pickle Bottom. The magnetic closure allows for soundless, easy entry, and a zip-down, fold-out changing station, wipes case, and extra pockets make for a smart organizational design she will love toting with her. 

$189
Russ & Daughters New York Brunch
Russ & Daughters Brunch
Goldbelly
Russ & Daughters New York Brunch

Order in a full brunch spread from acclaimed New York hotspot, Russ & Daughters, or hundreds of other options on Goldbelly.

$189
Color Stone Couple's Ring
Color Stone Couple's Ring
Jared's
Color Stone Couple's Ring

Customize this ring with mommy and baby's birthstones for a Mother's Day keepsake she'll wear forever.

$79 AND UP
Matching Fall Clothes Sweatshirt For Mama and Mini
Matching Fall Clothes Sweatshirt
Walmart
Matching Fall Clothes Sweatshirt For Mama and Mini

She'll adore this "Mama" and "Mini" matching sweatshirts, and we also suggest an impromptu photoshoot to commemorate the day.

$80$14
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal
Arizona Soft Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal

Grab her the trendiest shoe this season — a super-soft, ultra-comfortable suede Birkenstock — in any of the six vibrant colors available for a stylish yet impossibly comfortable treat for her feet.

$135
Floral Mama Mug
Floral Mama Mug
Anthropologie
Floral Mama Mug

Make her morning coffee a special treat with this floral mug, embossed with a gold "Mama."

$14
Heather Hawkins 14K Spaced Out Custom Necklace
Heather Hawkins 14K Spaced Out Custom Necklace
Anthropologie
Heather Hawkins 14K Spaced Out Custom Necklace

Spell out her name, the new baby's name or just "MAMA" with this ultra-trendy spaced out lettered necklace from Anthropologie to make her feel cherished this holiday.

$298
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm

Make life easier for a busy new mom on the go with this new Apple Watch Series 7, now on sale only at Amazon.

$399$329
Rent The Runway
Rent The Runway
Rent The Runway
Rent The Runway

Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent The Runway. She can choose from four super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for an incredible monthly price.

$70 AND UP PER MONTH
Slip Beauty Sleep To Go!
Slip Beauty Sleep To Go!
Sephora
Slip Beauty Sleep To Go!

Let your new mom sleep extra well with this luxurious pillow and pillowcase set from Sephora.

$124
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Amazon
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Give the gift of relaxation to the new busy mom in your life and use this bath caddy as the centerpiece of your at-home spa kit. We suggest grabbing a candle, a bath bomb and a fancy bottle of wine for the perfect gift.

$60$50
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"

If your new mom has been living in comfy athleisure, she'll truly appreciate this pair of cult favorite leggings from lululemon, made from their buttery soft and weightless Nulu fabric. 

$98
Hill House Ellie Nap Dress
The Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
Hill House Ellie Nap Dress

We love this easy to throw on nap dress from Hill House Home in any of the stunning colors and patterns for spring, perfect for someone who wants to wear something both comfortable and stylish.

$150
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker

Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso cappuccino maker, a must-have for any coffee fan.

$160
Intelex Warmies Slippers
Intelex Warmies Slippers
Amazon
Intelex Warmies Slippers

Help her off her feet and into these warming slippers that will keep her comfortable and relaxed, no matter how hard she's working.

$30
Audible
Audible
Amazon
Audible

If your new mom is a reader but finds herself without the time to crack open a book, a subscription to Audible allows her to "read" while multitasking to make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more.

$8 AND UP PER MONTH
Waffle Robe
Parachute Waffle Robe
Parachute
Waffle Robe

This waffle-knit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for every new mom. You'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets when you're relaxing in this loungewear.

$129$103

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 15 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays

The Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages

The 20 Best Fragrance Gift Sets to Give This Christmas

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge

Creative Plant Gift Ideas in 2022 for Plant Lovers and Gardeners

You're A Wizard At Gift Giving, Harry: Magical Gifts For Potterheads

The 15 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Women: Tatcha, The Ordinary & More