It's time to get a head start on your holiday shopping lists. When shopping for kids, it feels like a hot new toy comes out every few weeks, making it difficult to figure out which gifts are actually worth getting. Luckily, Amazon has just released its Toys We Love with nearly 200 picks — including more than 100 brand new toys for the 2022 holiday season.

See Amazon's Top Toys 2022

“In 2022, we’re seeing enthusiasm for fresh toys and games from small business brands, as well as learning toys that allow kids to learn with games or arts and crafts projects,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games, in a statement. “Additionally, action characters from Marvel, Pokémon, Disney, and Star Wars are as popular as ever, for both kids and collectors. We can’t wait to see which of our favorites become the hottest gifts of the 2022 holiday season.”

Even if you're shopping on a budget, Amazon's selection of toys has beloved favorites for everyone, starting at just $9. For Star Wars fans, there's plenty of Funko Pops with their favorite characters. For the budding equestrian, there's Breyer horses. For a gift that brings the whole family together, there's plenty of interactive card and board games for all ages. To help streamline your holiday shopping lists, we've rounded up the best gifts under $50 for every kid.

Best Amazon Toys $50 and Under

