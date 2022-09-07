Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: 10 Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More
Even though summer has just barely ended, it's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck. Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze.
“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president of Electronics, Toys and Seasonal at Walmart. “We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver," she adds.
From gaming gifts for the whole family to trending favorites such as L.O.L. Surprise to beloved classics including LEGOS, Walmart has everything you need to treat the little ones in your life this holiday season—and many of them are under $25. Don't wait to stock up on some of the best presents of the year. Check out some of our favorite toys to get from Walmart and get ahead with shopping for the holidays with items starting at just $15.
For the little fashionista in your life, L.O.L. dolls are one of the hottest toys this year. This set includes 12 dolls for creating over 1,500 unique looks.
This ultra-soft and adorable stuffed mango might be better than the real fruit.
If you still haven't gotten tired of hearing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for the zillionth time, this Encanto-themed lego set is sure to keep your kids busy.
Keep the summer fun alive even during the holidays with this RV camper set that comes with a slide, pool, and over 60 accessories.
Level up their Nerf game with this dart-shooting scooter.
This furry friend encourages learning with 15 fun and educational activities for engaging the senses.
As much of a gift for kids as it is for grown-ups, play all your favorite games with a Nintendo Switch.
Engage their artistic side with a sensory kinetic sand set.
This twist on the classic makes a great addition to family game night.
Bring out their inner superhero with this Black Panther toy mask and claw set.
