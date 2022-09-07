Shopping

Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: 10 Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Top Toys 2022
Walmart

Even though summer has just barely ended, it's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck. Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze.

Shop Walmart's Top Toys

“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president of Electronics, Toys and Seasonal at Walmart. “We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver," she adds. 

From gaming gifts for the whole family to trending favorites such as L.O.L. Surprise to beloved classics including LEGOS, Walmart has everything you need to treat the little ones in your life this holiday season—and many of them are under $25. Don't wait to stock up on some of the best presents of the year. Check out some of our favorite toys to get from Walmart and get ahead with shopping for the holidays with items starting at just $15.

L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show Mega Runway
L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show Mega Runway
Walmart
L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show Mega Runway

For the little fashionista in your life, L.O.L. dolls are one of the hottest toys this year. This set includes 12 dolls for creating over 1,500 unique looks.

$129
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Louie The Mango Fuzzmallow
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Louie The Mango Fuzzmallow
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Louie The Mango Fuzzmallow

This ultra-soft and adorable stuffed mango might be better than the real fruit.

$15
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House
Walmart
LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House

If you still haven't gotten tired of hearing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for the zillionth time, this Encanto-themed lego set is sure to keep your kids busy.

$48
Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle
Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle
Walmart
Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle

Keep the summer fun alive even during the holidays with this RV camper set that comes with a slide, pool, and over 60 accessories.

$89
Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0
Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0
Walmart
Nerf Blaster Scooter 2.0

Level up their Nerf game with this dart-shooting scooter.

$69
LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy
LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy
Walmart
LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy

This furry friend encourages learning with 15 fun and educational activities for engaging the senses. 

$25
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con

As much of a gift for kids as it is for grown-ups, play all your favorite games with a Nintendo Switch.

$294
Kinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset
Kinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset
Walmart
Kinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset

Engage their artistic side with a sensory kinetic sand set.

$25
Connect 4 Spin Game
Connect 4 Spin Game
Walmart
Connect 4 Spin Game

This twist on the classic makes a great addition to family game night.

$22
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack
Walmart
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Legacy Collection Warrior Pack

Bring out their inner superhero with this Black Panther toy mask and claw set.

$29

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

The Best Labor Day TV Deals Still Live at Amazon, Best Buy and More

Labor Day Tech Deals Still Available at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

Walmart Labor Day Sale: Shop Summer Savings on Home, Tech and More

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon

The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Suitcase From Walmart

The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart Happening Right Now