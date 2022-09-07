Even though summer has just barely ended, it's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck. Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze.

Shop Walmart's Top Toys

“We know our customers are shopping early, and finding the lowest prices on toy gifts is a priority for many families this year,” said Laura Rush, senior vice president of Electronics, Toys and Seasonal at Walmart. “We’re excited to help our customers as they start their holiday shopping by announcing our Top Toy List today and providing them with a fantastic selection of toys in stores and on Walmart.com at low prices only Walmart can deliver," she adds.

From gaming gifts for the whole family to trending favorites such as L.O.L. Surprise to beloved classics including LEGOS, Walmart has everything you need to treat the little ones in your life this holiday season—and many of them are under $25. Don't wait to stock up on some of the best presents of the year. Check out some of our favorite toys to get from Walmart and get ahead with shopping for the holidays with items starting at just $15.

Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle Walmart Barbie Dreamcamper Vehicle Keep the summer fun alive even during the holidays with this RV camper set that comes with a slide, pool, and over 60 accessories. $89 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022

The Best Labor Day TV Deals Still Live at Amazon, Best Buy and More

Labor Day Tech Deals Still Available at Walmart: TVs, Laptops & More

Walmart Labor Day Sale: Shop Summer Savings on Home, Tech and More

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon

The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Suitcase From Walmart

The Best Beauty Deals at Walmart Happening Right Now