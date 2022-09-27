While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their face this holiday season. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.

There is a plethora of gifts for dogs, cats, and their human parents. Whether their fur baby is a massive mastiff or tiny tabby, we've hunted down the perfect gift from adorable dog toys to state-of-the-art DNA tests. Does your friend get anxious every time they have to leave their pet? Get them an interactive pet camera that lets you keep an eye on your baby from anywhere and even throws treats. For on-the-go essentials, deck out your loved one's dog in a super comfy harness and leash from Wild Ones to make a special hound—and its human—very happy.

Below, check out our 20 favorite gifts for pet owners. Still looking for more gifts? Once you've shopped for the pet lover in your life, check out our guides for the best gifts for men, hosts and hostesses, coffee lovers, girlfriends, and more.

Best Gifts for Dog Owners and Their Dogs

BarkBox Monthly Subscription BarkBox BarkBox Monthly Subscription BarkBox is a dog toy subscription box with fun monthly themed collections like Stranger Things, Italy, and Jurassic Park. Each box brings your dog more than $40 worth of toys and treats with 2 innovative toys, 2 all-natural bags of treats, and a chew. $35/MONTH Buy Now

LED Dog Collar Amazon LED Dog Collar For night walks, this LED dog collar is a thoughtful puppy gift that will help make owners feel more at ease. Each waterproof collar has seven colors of lights, so you can choose your favorite. $17 Buy Now

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit Amazon Embark Dog DNA Test Kit Gift one of the most popular dog DNA tests that tests for over 215 health risks and provides hundreds of actionable insights to help give pups the best care possible. This dog-equivalent of 23AndMe also screens for over 350 dog breeds to find and connect with your pup's family through a canine relative finder. $199 $159 Buy Now

Furbo 360° Dog Camera Amazon Furbo 360° Dog Camera The new Furbo Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day and night. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats and toss them via the free Furbo app. To avoid home emergencies and accidents, Furbo can also send alerts when your dog is barking. $210 Buy Now

Casper Dog Bed Amazon Casper Dog Bed A bed that loves your dog as much as you do, this Casper dog bed is made from pressure-relieving memory foam and durable support foam to create a sleeping cloud. There's even extra material on top for dogs that like to dig and scratch when making the perfect sleeping spot. $139 Buy Now

Fable Bowl Fable Fable Bowl Not only is this ceramic bowl aesthetically pleasing, but it's incredibly easy to clean and durable thanks to a weighted base. $35 Buy Now

Best Gifts for Cat Lovers and Their Cats

Pretty Litter Subscription Pretty Litter Pretty Litter Subscription Cat litter might not be the first thing on your mind when it comes to gifts, but Pretty Litter is different. Not only does it trap and eliminate odors for a clean-smelling home, but Pretty Littter changes color when wet to indicate any changes in their cat's health. STARTING AT $24/MONTH Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift

The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers — 25 Coffee-Inspired Gift Ideas

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget

18 Best Host and Hostess Gifts That'll Ensure You Get Invited Back

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: 10 Hottest Gifts For the Holidays