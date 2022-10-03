Shopping

The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Ideas for The Bravo Fans in Your Life

By ETonline Staff
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Bravo

The Real Housewives premiered in 2006 and the pop culture hit has since spanned 11 cities. This holiday season, chances are someone on your shopping list is a Bravoholic and tunes in weekly for one of the many Real Housewives franchises. Regardless of whether they're Beverly Hills fans or can't get enough of the latest season of Salt Lake City, we've put together the ultimate Real Housewives gift guide that celebrates some of the most iconic Bravo moments. 

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts to gift your loved ones. From some of the ladies' own products to clever items inspired by the hit reality franchise, you might have trouble picking just one gift

Or, you could simplify your gifting process altogether and give your best friend, mom, wife, or anyone else who's a Housewives enthusiast in your life a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service now plays host to full episodes of The Real Housewives — season old and new — to get their Bravo binge-watching started!

Ahead, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives gift guide.

Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2)
Real Housewives Wine Glasses
Amazon
Real Housewives Wine Glasses (Set of 2)

This branded set of wine glasses is perfect for a Real Housewives viewing party.

$35
"I'm Disengaging" Sweatshirt
"I'm Disengaging" Sweatshirt
Etsy
"I'm Disengaging" Sweatshirt

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City just started. Cozy up on your couch with Meredith Marks' favorite line, “I’m disengaging.” 

$37
'RHOA' Christmas Ornaments
'RHOA' Christmas Ornaments
Etsy
'RHOA' Christmas Ornaments

Deck the halls with Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield. These 3 iconic ornaments will look beautiful on your best friend's Christmas tree. 

$32
The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives
The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives
Amazon
The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives

Give the Real Housewives fan in your life an insider scoop into what actually happens behind the scenes with this new book.

$14
Turtle Time Linen Wine Bag
Turtle Time Linen Wine Bag
Amazon
Turtle Time Linen Wine Bag

Crack open the Pinot, gather your best friends, and have the (turtle) time of your life this winter — as Ramona would want you to. 

$7
Lisa Vanderpump Prayer Candle
prayer candle
Amazon
Lisa Vanderpump Prayer Candle

Let the power of Lisa answer all their prayers with this prayer candle of their favorite housewife.

$25
The Real Housewives Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt
The Real Housewives Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Amazon
The Real Housewives Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt

This crewneck sweatshirt is the perfect outfit for binge watching their favorite series.

$45
Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda Medley Inspired Coffee Mug
Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda Medley Inspired Coffee Mug
Amazon
Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda Medley Inspired Coffee Mug

Morning coffee will taste so much better when it's coming from this kitschy Dorinda Medley-inspired art, perfect for anyone wanting a more unique holiday gift.

$15
Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag
Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag
Amazon
Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag

Grab your loved one this official Real Housewives branded makeup bag, and fill it with housewife-approved skin and makeup products (like the L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, Original Beautyblender and Amazing Cosmetics Hydrate Concealer Stick all favored by Kyle Richards) for a fun holiday treat.

$13
Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun & Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes
Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun & Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes
Amazon
Skinnygirl Cocktails: 100 Fun & Flirty Guilt-Free Recipes

Make an evening of it with this Skinnygirl Cocktail recipe book from RHONY original cast member Bethenny Frankel, and concoct any of the delicious drinks without feeling any guilt. 

$17
Winc Back to Reality Pack
Back to Reality Pack - Winc
Winc, Peacock
Winc Back to Reality Pack

Sit back, sip on something sweet and unwind with your favorite Real Housewives with this delivery box of wine, specially customized to your tastes.

$30
Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit
Indulge Mini Cannolis - 24 Pack
Goldbelly
Kathy Wakile’s Delish Indulge Cannoli Kit

Goldbelly brings deliciousness from across the country into your home, so you can show up to any holiday gathering with 24 delicious cannolis from Real Housewives' Kathy Wakile, hand made in New Jersey.

$55
Real Housewives of New York Mug
Real Housewives of New York Mu
Amazon
Real Housewives of New York Mug

Serve up their morning coffee with a side of crime with this Real Housewives mugshot mug that's sure to earn you a few laughs.

$20$18
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book
Etsy/ShopHelloHarlot
The Best of Housewives Coloring Book

Fact: Adult coloring books have been found to be helpful in stress reduction. These illustrations of the Real Housewives will definitely keep anyone entertained.

$16
Peacock
Real Housewives UGT
Peacock
Peacock

Let your loved one watch every episode of the addicting franchise on Peacock.

$5/MONTH

