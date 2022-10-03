The Real Housewives premiered in 2006 and the pop culture hit has since spanned 11 cities. This holiday season, chances are someone on your shopping list is a Bravoholic and tunes in weekly for one of the many Real Housewives franchises. Regardless of whether they're Beverly Hills fans or can't get enough of the latest season of Salt Lake City, we've put together the ultimate Real Housewives gift guide that celebrates some of the most iconic Bravo moments.

From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts to gift your loved ones. From some of the ladies' own products to clever items inspired by the hit reality franchise, you might have trouble picking just one gift

Or, you could simplify your gifting process altogether and give your best friend, mom, wife, or anyone else who's a Housewives enthusiast in your life a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service now plays host to full episodes of The Real Housewives — season old and new — to get their Bravo binge-watching started!

Ahead, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives gift guide.

'RHOA' Christmas Ornaments Etsy 'RHOA' Christmas Ornaments Deck the halls with Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield. These 3 iconic ornaments will look beautiful on your best friend's Christmas tree. $32 Buy Now

Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag Amazon Real Housewife Essentials Makeup Bag Grab your loved one this official Real Housewives branded makeup bag, and fill it with housewife-approved skin and makeup products (like the L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, Original Beautyblender and Amazing Cosmetics Hydrate Concealer Stick all favored by Kyle Richards) for a fun holiday treat. $13 Buy Now

Peacock Peacock Peacock Let your loved one watch every episode of the addicting franchise on Peacock. $5/MONTH Buy Now

