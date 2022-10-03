The Ultimate ‘Real Housewives’ Gift Ideas for The Bravo Fans in Your Life
The Real Housewives premiered in 2006 and the pop culture hit has since spanned 11 cities. This holiday season, chances are someone on your shopping list is a Bravoholic and tunes in weekly for one of the many Real Housewives franchises. Regardless of whether they're Beverly Hills fans or can't get enough of the latest season of Salt Lake City, we've put together the ultimate Real Housewives gift guide that celebrates some of the most iconic Bravo moments.
From The Real Housewives of New Jersey andThe Real Housewives of New York City all the way over to the west coast ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we have found the best and most brilliant gifts to gift your loved ones. From some of the ladies' own products to clever items inspired by the hit reality franchise, you might have trouble picking just one gift
Or, you could simplify your gifting process altogether and give your best friend, mom, wife, or anyone else who's a Housewives enthusiast in your life a subscription to Peacock. The streaming service now plays host to full episodes of The Real Housewives — season old and new — to get their Bravo binge-watching started!
Ahead, get your shop on with our ultimate Real Housewives gift guide.
This branded set of wine glasses is perfect for a Real Housewives viewing party.
Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City just started. Cozy up on your couch with Meredith Marks' favorite line, “I’m disengaging.”
Deck the halls with Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield. These 3 iconic ornaments will look beautiful on your best friend's Christmas tree.
Give the Real Housewives fan in your life an insider scoop into what actually happens behind the scenes with this new book.
Crack open the Pinot, gather your best friends, and have the (turtle) time of your life this winter — as Ramona would want you to.
Let the power of Lisa answer all their prayers with this prayer candle of their favorite housewife.
This crewneck sweatshirt is the perfect outfit for binge watching their favorite series.
Morning coffee will taste so much better when it's coming from this kitschy Dorinda Medley-inspired art, perfect for anyone wanting a more unique holiday gift.
Grab your loved one this official Real Housewives branded makeup bag, and fill it with housewife-approved skin and makeup products (like the L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Mascara, Original Beautyblender and Amazing Cosmetics Hydrate Concealer Stick all favored by Kyle Richards) for a fun holiday treat.
Make an evening of it with this Skinnygirl Cocktail recipe book from RHONY original cast member Bethenny Frankel, and concoct any of the delicious drinks without feeling any guilt.
Sit back, sip on something sweet and unwind with your favorite Real Housewives with this delivery box of wine, specially customized to your tastes.
Goldbelly brings deliciousness from across the country into your home, so you can show up to any holiday gathering with 24 delicious cannolis from Real Housewives' Kathy Wakile, hand made in New Jersey.
Serve up their morning coffee with a side of crime with this Real Housewives mugshot mug that's sure to earn you a few laughs.
Fact: Adult coloring books have been found to be helpful in stress reduction. These illustrations of the Real Housewives will definitely keep anyone entertained.
Let your loved one watch every episode of the addicting franchise on Peacock.
