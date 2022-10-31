What do young boys love more than superheroes? Not much. While they do beat up bad guys, the heroes of the Marvel Universe teach life lessons and help others in need, making them good role models for children. And with the holidays right around the corner, we've assembled a list of great gift ideas for the boys on your list who love these comic book icons.

Whether they're your child, a nephew, or a family friend, we've got the gifts they'll want to unwrap this holiday season. Fans of The Avengers, like Iron Man and Captain America, will enjoy putting together the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Lego set. If you want something a bit educational for the kiddos, buy them a collection of comics so they can read to their heart's content. Hanukkah and Christmas will be here before you know it, so we suggest you start shopping now before the best Marvel items are sold out.

From Spiderman to Black Panther to The Hulk and Captain Marvel, these presents will be a great addition to any fan's collection. Put Santa Claus to shame this year by shopping these incredible kids' gifts below.

Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition Amazon Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition This classic board game gets a heroic makeover in the Marvel Avengers edition. Marvel fans will appreciate the shift from buying properties to drafting heroes onto your team, including Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Hero Iron Spider and more. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Marvel's Black Widow or Hawkeye with 12 Marvel character tokens to choose from. $34 $30 Buy Now

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Amazon Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, you can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form). $80 $60 Buy Now

Lego Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Final Battle Walmart Lego Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Final Battle Now, you can build the famous final battle from Avengers: Endgame with the help of Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Thanos and a Chitauri warrior. Construct on-screen sites such as Iron Man's lab, the Avengers' meeting area, a prison cell and a truck that opens to reveal a time-traveling machine. $70 $62 Buy Now

Gift a Year of Disney+ Disney+ Gift a Year of Disney+ Bring the world of Disney right into your home with a year-long subscription to Disney+. If the boy on your list loves everything Marvel-related, he'll love being able to watch a whole array of Marvel series and movies. $80 Buy Now

