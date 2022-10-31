Be A Hero This Christmas: 17 Gift Ideas for Boys Who Are Ultimate Marvel Fans
What do young boys love more than superheroes? Not much. While they do beat up bad guys, the heroes of the Marvel Universe teach life lessons and help others in need, making them good role models for children. And with the holidays right around the corner, we've assembled a list of great gift ideas for the boys on your list who love these comic book icons.
Whether they're your child, a nephew, or a family friend, we've got the gifts they'll want to unwrap this holiday season. Fans of The Avengers, like Iron Man and Captain America, will enjoy putting together the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Lego set. If you want something a bit educational for the kiddos, buy them a collection of comics so they can read to their heart's content. Hanukkah and Christmas will be here before you know it, so we suggest you start shopping now before the best Marvel items are sold out.
From Spiderman to Black Panther to The Hulk and Captain Marvel, these presents will be a great addition to any fan's collection. Put Santa Claus to shame this year by shopping these incredible kids' gifts below.
Book worms, and even reluctant readers, will want to dive into this almost 700 page book. The collection preserves the first 21 Spiderman comics written by Stan Lee in the 1960s for future generations.
Count down to Christmas with 24 epic Marvel Super Hero friends. Inside includes 24, 24-page small paperback books, each individually wrapped in a paper sleeve to keep every story leading up to Christmas a surprise.
No more fighting to get your kid's shoes on, he'll love slipping on these comfy crocs that feature his favorite superheroes.
Whether it's a sleep over at a friend's house or a night camping, having a sleeping bag is always handy. Your kid will love snuggling up in this sleeping bag that features all their favorite Marvel heroes.
They'll stay warm this winter and be their favorite superhero with this super cute Spiderman zip-up jacket. It's also extremely cozy made with a French terry knit fabric.
Children of all ages love a nerf gun battle and now they can use a nerf gun inspired by Iron Man. Now they can take down the next villain they see while saving the world.
This classic board game gets a heroic makeover in the Marvel Avengers edition. Marvel fans will appreciate the shift from buying properties to drafting heroes onto your team, including Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Hero Iron Spider and more. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Marvel's Black Widow or Hawkeye with 12 Marvel character tokens to choose from.
Customize this school set with your child's name embroidered front and center. It includes a Marvel-print backpack, lunch box, and thermos.
This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, you can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form).
With an embroidered logo on this varsity style jacket, your child can get away with wearing this outerwear to nicer places. It features a large Your friendly neighborhood Spiderman logo on the back.
Perfect for a wide range of ages, this Marvel-themed game will be something for the whole family to enjoy. Test your Marvel knowledge and see if you can guess a character with just 10 questions.
You're not a true fan of Marvel, unless you have holiday-themed Marvel pajamas. This pajama set features Captain America, The Hulk, Spiderman, and Captain Marvel with a candy cane background.
What kid doesn't want to be the legendary Black Panther? Now they just need to slip on these Wakanda-inspired gloves that light up and have sound effects to battle the most evil of villains.
Who doesn't love the famous web-slinging superhero? This bobblehead version of Peter Parker in his Spider-Man: Far From Home super-suit will bring cheer to any space.
Now, you can build the famous final battle from Avengers: Endgame with the help of Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Thanos and a Chitauri warrior. Construct on-screen sites such as Iron Man's lab, the Avengers' meeting area, a prison cell and a truck that opens to reveal a time-traveling machine.
This bobblehead Funko Pop figurine of Hulk from Avengers: Age of Ultron is sure to be a smash hit for any Marvel fan. The Green Goliath is a favorite Marvel character to many, so you might want to add this Funko bobblehead to your cart soon.
Bring the world of Disney right into your home with a year-long subscription to Disney+. If the boy on your list loves everything Marvel-related, he'll love being able to watch a whole array of Marvel series and movies.
