35 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok — From Must-Have Beauty to Room Decor and More
If there is a teenage girl in your life, you're probably stumped on finding the perfect gift she'll actually like. We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when it seems like there's a hot new trend every week. To help you pick a holiday gift she'll be excited to receive, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok.
In addition to those we-can't-stop-watching dance challenges, we discovered there's also a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #WishList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the app.
The most-wanted gifts among teens for any occasion this year include the often sold-out Ugg Mini Platform, Olaplex hair care, the relaxing Sunset Lamp, and so much more. If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, browse through the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll be a hit with your beloved teen girl this holiday season.
Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls
Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing these ankle-height Uggs with a two-inch platform in chestnut, but they also come in black, forest green, hot pink, and white.
Among the many fashion trends TikTok users love, they can't get enough denim in their lives. And this under-$100 pair from Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the top choices among the platform's users.
Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold.
This fitted baby tee comes in so many cute colors and graphics.
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite.
Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
With the temperatures starting to drop, anyone you're shopping for will appreciate these Cozy Knit Pants from Kim Kardashian's Skims.
Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker styles similar the ones Selena Gomez sported in the first season of Only Murders In The Building.
Whether layered over athletic clothes or boots and jeans, this quarter-zip is a great piece of transitional outerwear.
Slip these slides for dog walks, laundry day, or just shuffling around your house. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair.
Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.
Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls
Rare Beauty's cult-favorite liquid blush comes in a gift set with three rosy hues.
For some sweet stocking stuffers, pick up this pack of five mini lip sleeping masks in berry, gummy bear, mango, vanilla, and mint choco.
Get a head start on holiday gift shopping with Olaplex's treatment kit that includes four best sellers: No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.
The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.
Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff, and Selena Gomez, the ultimate set of Sol de Janeiro's best-selling Brazilian Bum Bum cream comes with a full-sized body cream, body wash, body scrub, and fragrance mist in the iconic Cheirosa 62 scent.
If you really take your skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges on Amazon -- which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas.
One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from seven shades.
The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools on Amazon. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time.
Unwind with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.
Home Gifts for Teenage Girls
Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now.
Help her stay hydrated with this durable water bottle from Hydro Flask
Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp.
Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with 4 bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws! Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school.
The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.
Simplify your holiday shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kids and adults alike.
This simple and fashionable rug makes any room cozier in an instant.
This ultra-soft throw blanket comes in five fun colors.
We love Dash waffle makers, but this mini ice cream maker is blowing our minds.
Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls
Instax cameras are very popular with teenage girls right now – and for good reason. They are a cute way to make memories even cuter.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.
If you want even faster processing speed, the brand new 2022 Apple iPad is the way to go.
The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. Available at Amazon.
