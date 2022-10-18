The holidays are just around the corner, and if you know a golfer whose dedication to a beautifully played round defines them, it's time to pick out the perfect gift for them to use out on the green. Whether your loved one plays year round or needs to stock up on gear for the next season, we have everything to refresh their golf wardrobe and accessories, as well as improve their game.

Just in time for you to get your holiday shopping list checked off, we've put together holiday gift ideas for your favorite golfer who can be tricky to shop for. No matter if your loved one is just getting started teeing off at the golf course or they're already making big swings, these golf gifts are sure to make them smile.

From customized golf ball markers and balls to best-selling bags and cutting edge clubs, shop the best golf gifts below to give your golfer the extra spring in their step they need to dominate all the way from the course to the clubhouse.

Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer Amazon Blast Motion Golf Swing Analyzer When working on your game, golfers could use real time results and ways they can improve their swing on the next hole. This analyzer works by attaching a small sensor to any golf club and displaying metrics via the Blast app through Bluetooth technology. $149 Buy Now

YETI Sidekick Dry Amazon YETI Sidekick Dry Keep all of their gear secure and dry out on the green. This waterproof Yeti case uses powerful magnets to create a 100% waterproof shield. $50 Buy Now

V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder Amazon V5 Patriot Pack Laser Range Finder The Bushnell rangefinder finds holes that are up to 400 yards away, and can mount to most golf carts so they can know how far they have left to the pin. With this rangefinder, not only do you get an accurate reading, but you can also get a much better view with its improved magnification, definition, and color. $320 Buy Now

Lululemon ABC Jogger Lululemon Lululemon ABC Jogger These versatile joggers give a modern upgrade to the traditional golf style. Designed to be on the move with wrinkle-resistant fabric, he'll love the versatility of these pants. $128 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $27 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $239 Buy Now

Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch Dick's Sporting Goods Garmin Approach S12 Golf GPS Watch If your golfer loves a tech gadget, they're going to love this rechargeable GPS watch that shows each green's accurate shape to track yardage and scoring. The watch also pairs easily with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads, course updates and stats, so you can track your game in real time. $200 Buy Now

Theragun Wave Solo Massager Amazon Theragun Wave Solo Massager Give your sore muscles a relaxing treat after a long, hard day on the green with this ultra-portable spot massager from Theragun. With up to three smart vibration levels, your muscles will thank you. $79 Buy Now

Golf Score Book Amazon Golf Score Book Fancy gadgets aren't the only way to track your golf game. Keep a physical copy of your scores in this stunning leather golfing journal, a perfect keepsake for any golf fan. $42 $40 Buy Now

Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway 2021 X-Series Stand Bag Impress the golfer in your life by gifting them this best-selling golf bag, complete with six velour-lined compartments to safely store an entire club set. Available in six bold colors, this stand-up bag will make an instant splash. $190 Buy Now

