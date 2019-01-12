Tom Hardy Welcomes Second Child With Wife Charlotte Riley

Congrats to Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley!

The couple has welcomed their second child together, according to multiple reports. The little one joins Hardy and Riley's first child together, whom they welcomed in 2015. Hardy is also dad to 10-year-old son Louis, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Rachel Speed.

Hardy, 41, and Riley, 37, married in 2014, and are notoriously private about their personal lives. The couple has yet to share the name and gender of their first child together, and in a July interview with Esquire, Hardy said he works hard to maintain his kids' privacy.

"[Pictures of my] kids are a no. They really are," he said. "And that’s what really bothers me, and it will fast-track me immediately to respond like any father in any situation, regardless of where they come from and what they’ve been through."

However, the actor couldn't help but gush about his oldest child to ET in October. Hardy called his 10-year-old son his "little spirit guide" when it came to getting into character as Venom.

"He was pretty much in the driving seat for most of it, and I did use him as my anthology and mythology wizard,” he revealed. "He told me what I was doing wrong and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right because children are deeply honest."

"He was my little spirit guide in that aspect. So as far as I’m concerned, I passed his [test], and that’s the best I could do," Hardy added.

