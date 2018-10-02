Tom Hardy’s already gotten the most important approval for his new role as Venom! The British actor’s 10-year-old son, Louis, gave his dad lots of advice when preparing to take on the new anti-hero role.

"He was pretty much in the driving seat for the most of it, and I did use him as my anthology and mythology wizard,” Hardy tells ET of his son at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday. "He told me what I was doing wrong and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect. So as far as I’m concerned, I passed his [test], and that’s the best I could do.”

Hardy, 41, wasn’t shy about his support for the film, saying he’s already hoping for sequels.

"We went into this hoping to build it, and I went into it hoping to do something for the next several years and I can invest myself in,” the actor, who has starred in action films like The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and Mad Max, notes. "But we have to launch it and see how people feel about it, and if they don’t like it, we’ll see, but I don’t think they will. I have a really good feeling about it. I know the whole team has poured a lot of love into it, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve left a lot of stuff out there and I did a lot of improvisation in it that will never make it to the movie.”

As for a sequel, Hardy already has some out-of-the-box ideas for where to take his character next.

“There might be a singing and dancing number in there somewhere possibly in a sequel, because I think we should push the boundaries, maybe a little figure skating,” he teases.

Venom hits theaters Oct. 5.

