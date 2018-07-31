Riz Ahmed's Villainous Riot Makes First Appearance in New 'Venom' Trailer -- Watch!

Venom's nemesis has arrived!

On Tuesday, Marvel and Sony Pictures released the second trailer for Tom Hardy’s upcoming comic adaptation of Venom, showcasing Riot, the film's symbiote antagonist played by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Riz Ahmed. Like Venom, he's a muscular, oversized creature with bug-eyed features and ability to do great and terrible things.

Amid shots of Hardy's conflicted character are shots of Riot coming to fruition, including him manifesting enormous blade-like arms and attacking what appear to be his own employees at the Life Foundation, which Riot's human alter ego, Carlton Drake, runs. The shadowy organization is working to hybridize humans and symbiotes, amorphous alien life forms which grant their hosts a grotesque appearance and superpowers.

Sony Pictures

“Look around at the world, what do you see?” Drake asks at one point. “A planet on the brink of collapse. Human genes are disposable. But man and symbiote combined… this is a new race, a new species. A higher life form.”

Also making an appearance in the trailer is Anne Weying (Michelle Williams), Eddie Brock's (Hardy) possible love interest and the voice of reason as circumstances go from bad to worse for Brock. “That power, it’s not completely awful,” Brock states at one point, to which Weying replies, “You have no idea how much you’re scaring me right now.”

Venom arrives in theaters on Oct. 8, 2018.

