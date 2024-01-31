Julia Roberts is celebrating the bright spot in her life -- her husband.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a rare PDA photo of Danny Moder to celebrate his 55th birthday. In the pic, Roberts is sitting in front of Moder and leaning back while looking up, smiling and staring into his eyes. Moder's equally enamored as he also offers a doting gaze while his arms are crossed and resting on her back.

"Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world. ✨⚡️✨⚡️ #131💞," Roberts captioned the post.

It's not often the Pretty Woman star posts photos of her cinematographer hubby. The last post came on July 4 as the couple celebrated their 21 years of marriage. Last month, Roberts offered rare comments about Moder during an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

"It's so embarrassing," she told King with a smile, when she brought up how she still grins from ear to ear when Moder's name is mentioned.

Roberts then opened up about the man she calls "my person."

"He's just a really...he's just my favorite human," the 56-year-old actress said. "He's so smart and kind and dynamic in the way that he looks at the world and admires people. He's just so strong and loving."

Roberts and Moder met on the set of the 2001 film, The Mexican. Moder was working as a cameraman on the film, while Roberts starred as Brad Pitt's love interest, Samantha. At the time, Moder was married to celebrity makeup artist Vera Steimberg, while she was dating Benjamin Bratt.

In June 2001, Roberts split from Bratt after nearly four years of dating. Moder, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from Steimberg in early 2002.

"He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me," Roberts said in a 2003 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that's the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

They tied the knot a year later, in a private ceremony held on July 4, 2002. The couple went on to welcome three children, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 19, and son, Henry, 16.

