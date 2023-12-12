Julia Roberts still gets hearts in her eyes while talking about her husband, Danny Moder!

On Tuesday, the Leave The World Behind actress spoke with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, and became a little flustered when talking about her husband.

"It's so embarrassing," she told King with a smile, when she brought up how she still grins from ear to ear when Moder's name is mentioned.

In a rare interview moment, Roberts opened up about the man she calls "my person."

"He's just a really...he's just my favorite human," the 56-year-old actress said. "He's so smart and kind and dynamic in the way that he looks at the world and admires people. He's just so strong and loving."

Roberts and Moder's Hollywood love story began in 2000, when they met on the set of The Mexican, where Moder was a camera operator. The pair tied the knot on July 4, 2002. Together, they share children, Henry, 16, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19.

In July, the Pretty Woman star shared a rare PDA pic on Instagram in honor of her and Moder's 21st anniversary. She included fireworks emojis and the hashtags "#truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout."

Earlier this year, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her home life, which she called a "dream come true."

"It's just never consumed me, being an actor," she said during a previous interview on CBS Sunday Mornings. "It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true," she said. "The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them."

