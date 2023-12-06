Julia Roberts is drawn to talent, which explains why she's got lots of love for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While making the media rounds promoting her latest project, Leave the World Behind, the Oscar winner has found herself showering the Midnights singer and the NFL star with fervent adulation. The self-proclaimed Swiftie, for example, sang the singer's praises Tuesday night while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 56-year-old actress opened up about recently taking her family to Swift's The Eras Tour concert. She was so infatuated, Roberts took to Instagram in June and shared a photo of the songstress with the caption, "Taylor Swift, I love you. Thank you for being everything we ever needed! Ever."

Roberts couldn't contain her excitement after Fallon read the caption to the audience, as she then exclaimed, "Hashtag, super fan." The actress alluded that her Spotify wrap heavily featured the "Anti-Hero" singer. She also shared that Swift's 2020 track, "Betty," is a favorite of hers.

"I love 'Betty' and my mother's name was Betty," Roberts said. "So, I particularly love 'Betty."

Fallon then showed a photo of Roberts at a Swift concert in 2015. In that photo, Roberts is onstage with Swift and legendary singer/activist Joan Baez. Roberts shared that that Swift concert was the family's first big concert together, and joining Swift and Baez onstage was pretty impromptu.

"The whole thing was pretty surreal," Roberts said. "And the Joan Baez part of it made it even more surreal."

Roberts also joked, "We kinda look like a couple who got married. I got a flower and [Taylor] officiated."

Then, on Monday, Roberts appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and shared why she's so enamored with Mahomes.

"I'm watching a lot of documentary things. I mean, I love documentaries, but I watched this documentary series Quarterback," said Roberts of the Netflix docuseries that follows Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, who at the time was the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. "It has changed my life, I think, because I'm a big football fan, but this has given me an insight, like, I have so much respect right now for Patrick Mahomes. I don't know what to do with it. There's really not a place for me to put it on a daily basis."

Roberts then implored Cagle and Leave the World Behind director Sam Esmail to watch the docuseries because it'll make them appreciate the gargantuan effort that goes into becoming a successful quarterback in the NFL.

"You've gotta see it and then let's just get back together because the amount of constant effort, because you also think the quarterback, 'Oh, he shows up and throws the ball around,' and I mean, that's what I thought," she said. "That's wrong. And I felt a kinship because I feel like my homework when I'm working, it never ends. There is always some other element, some other thing to learn, to figure out, to get ready for, whatever it is and so, I kind of felt like, 'I understand you, Patrick Mahomes.'"

And for the record, Roberts is a San Francisco 49ers fan. But the Chiefs are now a close second, thanks to Mahomes!

