Julia Roberts is sharing a rare look at her family life in celebration of the birthday of her and husband Danny Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder.

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a black-and-white throwback photo of her twins in honor of their 19th birthday. In the precious pic, the Ticket to Paradise star sits on the ground as she holds her twins in her lap.

"✨✨19✨✨ There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together 💕," she captioned the sweet shot.

Julia also shares a son, Henry, 16, with her husband.

The pair first met on the set of the 2001 film, The Mexican, and tied the knot a year later, in a private ceremony held on Independence Day in 2002.

Back in 2018, Julia opened up about her marriage and her family on an episode of the Goop podcast and shared how happy she is that she married Daniel and started a life with him.

“It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex," Julia said of her marriage. "You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch, and you don't know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels. Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy? You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things, because we do things differently .... but there's something together that makes all the sense in the world."

Julia added, "The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."

While the couple has kept the bulk of their relationship under wraps, they do document the occasional date night, anniversary and birthday tribute, the most recent of which came on July 4, 2023, when Julia marked the couple's 21-year wedding anniversary.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization

The actress celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary by posting a rare PDA pic with Daniel. In the sweet shot, the couple is engaged in a passionate kiss. Julia captioned the pic "21," before adding fireworks emojis and the hashtags "#truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout."

Speaking about their long-lasting love to CBS Sunday Morning last October, Julia said, "It's just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true," she said. "The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them."

Julia noted that, when she's not working, her "full-time job" is that of a "homemaker," something that brings her "a lot of joy." When she is away for work, though, she keeps in touch with her kids by writing letters.

"It's something Danny and I have always done," she said of letter writing. "The first letter that he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day, I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's what you’re looking for.'"

