Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder recently celebrated their son Henry's 14th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, the proud dad posted a rare video to Instagram, along with a message of love.

Moder -- an Emmy-nominated cinematographer -- took to Instagram on June 18 to share a slow-motion video of the birthday boy riding his skateboard.

"Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn," Moder captioned the clip. "Ya henry."

The stylish shot video follows the teenager skating up a ramp and spinning his board in slow-mo, moving up from his feet to a close-up of his face, as he looks into the camera.

Moder and Roberts -- who will be celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary in early July -- are also the parents to 16-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus.

Back in 2018, Roberts opened up about her marriage and her family on an episode of the Goop podcast, and shared how happy she is that she married Moder and started a life with him.

“It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex," Roberts said of her marriage over the years. "You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch, and you don't know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels. Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy? You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things, because we do things differently .... but there's something together that makes all the sense in the world."

Roberts added, "The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."

Julia Roberts Jokes She Plays Director With Her Kids 'All Day' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Roberts Celebrates Her & Danny Moder's 17th Wedding Anniversary In the Cutest Way

Julia Roberts Says a 'Seismic Shift' Happened When She Met Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts Shares Sweet PDA-Filled Pic of Herself and Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts Credits Her Husband Danny Moder for Her Powerful 'Secret in Their Eyes' Performance

Related Gallery