Julia Roberts has a lot of love for husband Danny Moder.

The Eat Pray Love leading lady took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo and message to celebrate her and the cinematographer's 17-year wedding anniversary. In the selfie, Roberts, 51, looks off to the side as she wears sunglasses, a hat and a t-shirt with a throwback photo of her husband as a little kid riding a bike and popping a wheelie.

"💖17 Years💖 #TheWheelieKingsWife💫," the actress wrote alongside the snap.

Moder and Roberts met while shooting the film The Mexican in 2000. The two wed in 2002 and have three children together -- 14-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 12-year-old Henry.

Last year, the Pretty Woman star opened up about how her husband completely changed her life.

"I think that first kind of real… 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny," Roberts told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast. "Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company."

For more on the couple, watch below.

