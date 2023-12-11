Twenty-six years after Julia Roberts first charmed the world as Jules, the beloved actress is weighing in on where her My Best Friend's Wedding character would be today.

Speaking with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, Roberts says she doesn't believe anything ever happens between Jules and Dermot Mulroney's Michael, her character's lifelong friend who, in the film, marries another woman, played by Cameron Diaz, despite Jules' efforts to sabotage the nuptials.

"He's married and faithful to his wife," Roberts tells King in a preview of the upcoming segment. She adds that Jules and George, her gay best friend played by Rupert Everett, "start a do-it-yourself show on HGTV and become wildly famous."

The full interview, airing Tuesday, will also feature Roberts' guesses on where characters from Pretty Woman, Mystic Pizza, Notting Hill and The Pelican Brief would be today.

Roberts' career now spans decades, and includes an impressive number of iconic characters. Last week on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actress also shared that some of her best roles came down to good timing and great luck.

"Meg Ryan was supposed to be in Steel Magnolias, and she was still filming When Harry Met Sally and so I got that part," Roberts said. "Cate Blanchett was supposed to be in Closer but then she got pregnant so I got that part. So I've lucked into some good stuff."

Of course, the luck goes both ways -- Roberts also told the crowd that she passed on You've Got Mail and The Last of the Mohicans, presumably in the roles that went to Meg Ryan and Madeleine Stowe, respectively. She has no regrets about the way things worked out, though. "I think it's all kind of destiny," she said.

For Roberts' full segment, tune in to CBS Mornings on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 a.m. on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

