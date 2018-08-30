Romeo Beckham got quite the birthday present!

David and Victoria Beckham's second oldest child is set to turn 16 on Saturday, but his family celebrated on Wednesday with a very special guest -- Elton John! The proud parents took the birthday boy out for dinner with his siblings -- Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7 -- along with Elton and his husband, David Furnish, both of whom serve as godparents to Romeo.

Victoria, 44, documented the happy occasion on her Instagram account, posting a video of the whole table crooning "Happy Birthday" to Romeo. As singing waiters brought out a chocolate cake glowing with sparkles, older brother Brooklyn looked on happily while Romeo -- wearing a black polo shirt adorned with colorful insects -- grinned, appearing slightly embarrassed, with his dimples on full display. Meanwhile, Harper seemed to be mesmerized by the sparklers and dad David, 43, was happily sipping wine.

Elton and David -- both opting for patterned blazers for the celebration -- gave their best "Happy Birthday" performance, singing loudly for Romeo and looked delighted the whole time.

"Early birthday celebrations! X From the best godparents @eltonjohn @davidfurnish x kisses x," she captioned the video.

The former Spice Girls member also posted a video of the special dinner to her Instagram Story, where musicians can be seen singing and playing a drum, guitar and violin, while all the Beckham kids look on with glee.

Cruz, who's the singer of the Beckham clan, shared a video on his Instagram too. In the clip, Harper is smiling, laughing and chatting as the same musicians play in the background. "Great night with @romeobeckham @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham @eltonjohn @davidfurnish happy early birthday Romeo, love you ❤️❤️ 🎂," he captioned the post.

The Beckhams have been friends with Elton for decades. In fact, the family is currently vacationing in the south of France, where they've been spending time on the 71-year-old singer's yacht.

"Uncle Elton.... We have known each other now for 25 years .. Fun times with each other 😍 @eltonjohn @davidfurnish," the former soccer pro captioned a pic of him and the "Rocket Man" singer.

"Winding down my Summer holiday with these lovely people. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham," Elton wrote alongside a snap of him posing with the couple.

