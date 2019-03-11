Britney Spears' longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is pledging to make a difference.

ET has exclusively learned that the 25-year-old fitness entrepreneur, model and actor has teamed up with Pledge World to open up a soccer academy in Los Angeles.

"I've been an athlete since I was boy, playing soccer and learning about fitness," Asghari explained. "Physical training is integrated with my career and long-term goals for health and well-being for longevity in fitness performance as well as my acting career."

"The campaign will center on mental health and social skills," he continued. "You could call it 'sports without borders,' I suppose, in the spirit of the intercultural tradition of the Olympics. It is about inclusiveness, striving, and trying your best whatever that personal best is for you."

Asghari told ET that he will also be announcing the partnership, along with additional details, to his Instagram later Monday.

"Pledge World [will] be helping me fulfill my pledge of giving back to my local community," he shared. "Having undergone a physical transformation myself, I will be setting up a soccer academy to inspire others to look after themselves both mentally and physically."

"This has always been a dream of mine, and now I can share this journey with you all!" he added. "blu's @pledgeworld can also make your dream a reality, so go ahead and submit your own pledge today! #poweredbyblu #ownit #pledgeworld."

In addition to the soccer academy, Asghari has also been a tremendous support to Spears, who announced earlier this year that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus after revealing that her father, Jamie Spears, is suffering from a life-threatening illness.

"Her boyfriend, Sam, has been there for Britney and her family through this difficult time," a source told ET at the time. "After what Britney has been through in her past relationships, it's taken the family a great deal of time to trust any man, and the family has really taken to Sam."

"Britney will never regret taking this time off to focus on her father and her family," the source added. "And she's looking forward to returning to the stage and doing what she loves most."

