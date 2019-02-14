Dina Lohan wants a shot at competing for the mirrorball trophy!

ET caught up with Lindsay Lohan's mom at the Celebrity Big Brother finale on Wednesday, where she revealed it's her dream to be on Dancing With the Stars some day.

If Dina were cast, she'd be following in the footsteps of CBB housemates Ryan Lochte, Jonathan Bennett, Lolo Jones, Joey Lawrence and Tamar Braxton, who have all competed on previous seasons of DWTS.

"I want to do Dancing With the Stars, you heard it here," Dina, 56, told ET's Brice Sander. "Everyone on the show has done it. So, it was so cool, they were telling me all about it. I was like, 'I've wanted to do that for so long.'"

We're all for it, especially if Lindsay could join Dina on the dance floor for some friendly mother-daughter competition... if the actress isn't too busy filming her reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, of course! Years ago, fans were speculating that Lindsay would be in the running for season 16 of the dance competition show. She reportedly turned down the offer at the time, but many fans (including judge Carrie Ann Inaba) have had Lindsay on their DWTS wish list ever since.

And if reigning mirrorball champion Bobby Bones can get away with flossing in the ballroom, we need to see Lindsay "Do the Lilo" on live TV:

For now, Dina is just happy that she made it to finale night on Celebrity Big Brother, even though Braxton was announced as this season's big winner.

"I've just had such a great time," said Dina, who is also mother to Aliana, Cody and Michael Lohan Jr. "I've met 11 amazing people that I will continue to be friends with and it was like a vacation for me. My kids were like, 'Mommy, it's your turn, go do it.' So, they were supportive of me to do it ... they were behind me 100%, so that helped me relax. They're like, 'Don't worry, we'll take care of everything at home.'"

The experience is one she'll never forget, as the world "finally" got to meet the real Dina.

"Yeah, finally! I'm not some crazy momager, mean person," she joked. "I love managing my kids, I love managing, I'm taking on other clients as well and, you know, I was in this business before I had kids."

Hear more on Dina's journey on the show in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast Reacts to Dina Lohan's Mystery Boyfriend (Exclusive)

'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman Reacts to Dina Lohan Never Meeting Boyfriend of 5 Years

Dina Lohan Says Lindsay Lohan Acts Like Her Momager Now for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Related Gallery