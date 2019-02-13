'Celebrity Big Brother': Find Out Who Was Named the Season 2 Winner

WARNING: Spoiler Alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the finale of Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity Big Brother has a winner!

After last week's double eviction, which saw Natalie Eva Marie and Tom Green leaving the house, it was down to Tamar Braxton, Lolo Jones, Dina Lohan, Kandi Burruss and Ricky Williams.

The first challenge saw Williams become the new Head of Household, who nominated Lohan and Burruss to be up for eviction.

Their second mission, called "Veto Heist," had the houseguests trying to steal the most items that were described while trying to avoid lasers. Jones came out victorious, winning veto with a time of 5:08 minutes compared to Williams' 9:21. Lolo did not end up using the power of veto and, ultimately, it was Burruss who was evicted first.

The second hour consisted of "Celebrity Lookalike Junior," where kids dressed up as the former houseguests and read three statements aloud. Jones, Williams, Braxton and Lohan then had to choose which one was false. The former football player and the Braxton Family Values star ended up tying, with Williams winning the tie-breaker, becoming the HOH and securing himself a spot in the final two.

Jones and Lohan were the next two stars to get evicted by Williams, making Braxton the second finalist.

So who won the latest edition of CBB? Tamar Braxton was named this year's big winner and won the $250,000 grand prize!

"I'm so grateful. Thank you guys so much. I feel so amazing. I feel grateful to God, [and I want to] thank my family," Braxton, who got all the votes, said through tears as she held on to her 5-year-old son, Logan. "Thank you guys for being my life-long friends. Thank you guys, I am so grateful and now I get to buy my baby a house."

In another surprise win, Tom Green was named the Favorite Celebrity Houseguest by viewers.

For more of ET's CBB coverage, watch below!

