Monday's Celebrity Big Brother saw the houseguests welcoming former competitor Mark McGrath into the house as they reminisced about their time on the show so far, via some flashback clips of previously unseen footage.

Several of the clips showed the houseguests getting candid with their newfound friends about their personal struggles -- Tom Green emotionally looked back on his battle with testicular cancer, Ryan Lochte came clean about his Rio Olympics scandal and Lolo Jones opened up to some of her roommates about her decision to remain a virgin until marriage.

After Tamar Braxton asked why she was still single. Jones first cited her busy schedule as an Olympic athlete, before revealing, "Another reason why I'm probably single is because I've never had sex and guys do not want to wait for girls."

"I'm waiting 'til marriage," Jones explained to Braxton and her other roommate, Natalie Eva Marie, who were both shocked by the revelation. "That's ended a lot of relationships... A lot of them either think I'm lying, so then they hang out and then they're like, 'Oh, she was telling the truth.' Or there's the ones that think it's a challenge."

"What if you marry him and it's just not good? What are you gonna do?" Braxton asked, before noting that she thought Jones' decision was amazing."

"Well for me, it's gonna be good, 'cause I don't have a comparison," Jones noted.

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Green and Marie following their evictions on Friday night, where Green opened up about the "intensity" of the competition and what he found most surprising about his time in the house.

"I knew that people are competitive and we've got some incredible athletes in there, and some amazing people, and I know everybody wanted to win," he explained. "But just the real intensity of this desire to win really got pretty wild. Hat's off to everyone in there."

Green said that his time in the house taught him a lot about human nature. "It's sort of just the way people moved amongst each other and towards each other," he explained.

"When you're not the HOH, people will let their true feelings towards you be seen. If they don't think you're going to win the HOH again, they all of a sudden are against you and not smiling as much or at all. And then suddenly when you win the competition again, and surprise, you're the HOH again, all of a sudden, they're very friendly again," he continued. "So you sort of see this hot and cold thing. Every day was almost like whiplash."

"It was great. I take that as a takeaway, as a positive thing. I learned a lot about life and being a human being," he said.

The Celebrity Big Brother season finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Celebrity Big Brother': Tom Green on How the House Taught Him About 'Being a Human Being'

'Celebrity Big Brother': Natalie Eva Marie Says She's Proud of 'Mental Toughness' After Eviction

'Celebrity Big Brother': Tamar Braxton Calls 'Catfish' on Dina Lohan's Mysterious Relationship

Related Gallery