We're just one day away from discovering which celebs will be competing on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars!

Ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated reveal on Good Morning America, the reality competition series is building up to the big day by dropping some clues about which stars we'll be seeing in the ballroom next month. Last week, the DWTS Instagram account began posting black-and-white solo snapshots, featuring a few of the new star contestants holding objects in front of their faces and encouraging fans to make some guesses in the comments.

The latest clue (for a female contestant) came on Tuesday, with the caption, "We're buzzing all over the Country!" Fans were quick to weigh in, with many throwing out names of country singers like Jessica Simpson and Lauren Alaina.

Another female celeb fans believe will be competing? Bachelorette star Hannah Brown! "We'd LOVE to tell you who this is… But we're going to make you wait a few more days. 😏 Any guesses?," DWTS captioned another snapshot last week, of a dark-haired woman in a dark dress with bedazzled body jewels on her arm.

Of course, it's not uncommon for recent Bachelor Nation stars to join the fellow ABC reality show (last season's cast included fan favorite Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, for example). And according to multiple reports, the speculation is true and Brown is in fact headed to the dance floor. Before those reports broke, fans were already getting in-depth with their analysis, pointing to the word "LOVE" in the caption as evidence, and even comparing blemishes on the reality star and the woman in the photo.

"That's def Hannah. I looked at her most recent [pic] she's got the same hand freckles," one user wrote. Another added, "I mean when they relocate to LA after their season it's usually a given, for a few reasons. This being one of them."

The show got even more cryptic with a third post, asking fans to analyze a snapshot of a work desk with a computer and a slew of decorations on the walls, including a Florida A&M pennant and a poster that says, "It's all fun and games until you enter the real world."

"Decode the clues! 🔎," the show wrote in the caption. "You might be a cultural genius if you can guess who this star is."

The best and most convincing guess so far is that it's Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, and most commenters are on board with this theory. "Karamo Brown!!!! He was on Real World and he went to Florida A&M University!!!! Yes!!!" one user wrote, while another added on, explaining, "They also imply that you 'have to be a cultural genius' and he plays 'the cultural expert' in Queer Eye on Netflix!"

Guesses were a little more varied for two additional pics the show teased. One post shows a woman holding a smiley face emoji sign in front of her own face, and the caption hints, "We can’t wait to sing these names from the rooftops! 😄 Who do YOU want to see in the #DWTS ballroom this season?"

Suggestions ran the gamut from Valerie Bertinelli to Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, while others have pointed to the "sing these names" hint as a clue that indicates it'll be a performer of some sort, or at least related to one. Other guesses have included Tina Knowles, Tina Turner, and least likely, Michelle Obama.

Another post shows a man holding a mirror ball in front of his face, with the caption, "This star has legendary ball skills. He’s ready to WORK for the Mirrorball trophy!"

With not much more to go on, and knowing DWTS' love of casting athletes, suggestions have included nearly every basketball and football player ever. The names that pop up the most, however, include Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Michael Strahan, Dwyane Wade, and Shaq.

As for the pros for the "new cast?" The professional dancers have yet to be revealed, but ABC confirmed to ET on Tuesday that Peta Murgatroyd will be making her long-awaited return.

"I'm overwhelmed with excitement," she told Us Weekly, who was first to report the news. "I'm excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it’s such a close and tight-knit family, so I'm just happy to be back with everybody."

Murgatroyd -- who also told the outlet that her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, won't be returning this season -- shared similar sentiments while discussing her future on the show with ET in March. "I would love to be back," she said at the time. "I miss everybody and, you know, although it is hard work... it is the toughest job of all time, but I don't know what it's gonna take to get me back."

"I mean, I wanna come back, so... if it's up to me, yes, probably," she added. "If they will have me back!"

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sep. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

