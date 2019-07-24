Bindi Irwin is engaged, and her Dancing With the Stars family are coming out in force to congratulate her.

The young, celebrated nature conservationist and past DWTS champ shared the exciting news to Instagram on Wednesday with a super sweet snapshot of herself and her new fiance, longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell.

Former DWTS pro Derek Hough, with whom Irwin won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy at the conclusion of season 21 in November 2015, gleefully congratulated his talented former partner in the comments beneath her post.

"So happy for the 2 of you," Hough wrote. "Loving congratulations"

DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba also chimed in, writing, "Congratulations to you both!!! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Two of Irwin's former competitors, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, also shared their love and support, with Alexa writing, "Tears of joy sweet girl!!!! So so so happy for the both of you!!!!! You two so beautiful inside and out!!! Sending you SO MUCH LOVE!!!"

"Congrats. So happy for you both," fellow Mirrorball trophy winner Alfonso Ribeiro commented. "Nothing better than forever love."

Host Tom Bergeron added his two cents to the slew of sweet sentiments, writing, "Congratulations to you both (he’s a lucky guy!)"

And it seems Powell knows just how lucky he is. The newly engaged professional wakeboarder commented on his fiancee's announcement post, sweetly sharing, "I love you and I’m so excited to create a lifetime of magical moments together."

Irwin shared the news on Wednesday morning -- which also happens to be her 21st birthday -- with a pair of smiling snapshots showing her and Powell hugging, while Irwin flashed her shiny new sparkler.

"July 24th 2019… On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life," Irwin captioned the Instagram post. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness."

"I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife," she added. "Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!"

Throughout her time on Dancing With the Stars, Powell was one of her biggest fans and most ardent supporters, and their relationship has only blossomed in the years since.

ET spoke with Irwin back in May, and the famed nature lover opened up about how she feels her late father, the iconic "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, would have felt about Powell.

"I hope he'd like Chandler. I think he would," she said of her dad, who died tragically in 2006, when Irwin was just 8 years old. "I mean, Chandler's wonderful. He's always up for a challenge. From jumping on crocodiles to getting his little cocky bow tie on, you know he's doing good. So, I hope dad would love Chandler. We all love him."

Congrats to the happy couple!

Check out the video below for more on the pair's heartwarming romance.

