Get All the Details on Bindi Irwin's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Bindi Irwin is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, and ET has all the details on her new ring!

revealed that she is getting married, ET is learning some new details about the wildlife conservationist’s sparkler from newfound fiancé Chandler Powell!

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist's new diamond was front and center in her announcement post on Wednesday. According to Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy and Merchandising for jewelry company Brilliant Earth, the sparkler costs somewhere between $25,000 and $50,000.



"Bindi’s romantic ring appears to feature an estimated 2-carat oval diamond set in a delicate, diamond-adorned rose gold band," Money told ET. "The ring’s design, particularly the band that resembles a twisting vine, exudes a nature-inspired look -- the perfect nod to Bindi’s commitment to wildlife and conservation."



While revealing her new engagement ring via Instagram, Irwin also revealed that Powell chose the perfect occasion to pop the question.



“July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with her fiancé. "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let’s get married already!"

Powell also posted about the engagement to his Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair from the same day, as well as details on where he asked for Irwin's hand in marriage.



"She said YES! ❤️💍 Almost 6 years ago we met at [the] Australia Zoo," the 22-year-old pro wakeboarder wrote. "I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives. Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Happy Birthday."

In October 2016, the Dancing with the Stars champion and her boyfriend spoke with ET about the first time she saw Powell in khakis, the signature attire of her late father, Steve Irwin. The beloved TV personality and conservationist died tragically in 2006 after he was stabbed by a stingray’s tail during a snorkeling expedition.



"It's this really big thing for me," Bindi explained. "It was kind of one of those moments that was a real defining moment for me, because it's only the people who are the closest to us that get their khakis. So, it was kind of like, this really big step."

"I love seeing you in khaki now," she added to Powell, who was standing by her side during the interview. "It makes me so happy.”

For more on the Irwins, watch the video below.

