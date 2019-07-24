Bindi Irwin Engaged to Chandler Powell -- See the Ring!

Bindi Irwin is officially off the market!

In the midst of her 21st birthday on Wednesday, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin took to social media to announce that she and her longtime boyfriend, Chandler Powell, got engaged at Australia Zoo.

In the stunning engagement pics, Bindi opted for a blue-and-white floral dress as her 22-year-old fiance looked dapper in khaki pants and a light blue collared shirt. The conservationist also showed off her stunning oval-cut ring as she hugged Chandler in the shots.

"On my birthday I said 'yes' & 'forever' to the love of my life," Bindi wrote alongside the pics. "Chandler, close to six years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love❤️"

Chandler also shared a shot of himself hugging his fiancee as she stood in front of him and lovingly touched his face.

"She said YES! ❤️💍 Almost six years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light," Chandler wrote. "Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives."

"Bee, I love you more than anything in this world and I always will," he added. "Happy Birthday."

The couple's engagement comes after Bindi told ET's Lauren Zima at The Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in May that Chandler was already a part of her family.

"I feel like, he could be an Irwin now, to tell you the truth," she said at the time. "He's got the khaki down, and he's doing so great, and no challenge is too difficult for Chandler, whether it's jumping on crocodiles or going through with a red carpet event like tonight. He's always there and up for anything."

"And I'm so lucky," Bindi continued. "I'm so lucky to have found my person so early on in life, and he's the best guy. And he has a matching crocodile bow tie tonight, same as [Bindi's brother] Robert, so we think he's definitely part of the family now."

As for what her dad would think of her now-fiance, Bindi said she "hope[s] he'd like Chandler."

"I think he would," Bindi said. "I mean, Chandler’s wonderful... I hope dad would love Chandler. We all love him."

"Dad always used to say, ‘If you’re gonna date a guy, he has to cross the croc pond first,'" Bindi added. "And thankfully, Chandler's a wakeboarder. So you know what? Wakeboarding across the pond, I’m sure he would have passed the test."

"I think your dad would have tested him morning, noon and night, and then approve because your dad was kind of like that," Bindi's mother, Terri Irwin, agreed with a laugh.

Chandler has also gushed over Bindi, telling ET's Lauren Zima in April 2018 that he's "the luckiest guy in the world."

"It's amazing to be part of such an incredible cause and to work for Steve's legacy and to do alongside the most beautiful girl in the world," he praised of his work with the family.

Watch the video below for more on the happy couple.

