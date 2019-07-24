Bindi Irwin will soon be walking down the aisle to say "I do" to Chandler Powell!

The wildlife conservationist announced via Instagram on Wednesday that her longtime love proposed to her on the same day as her 21st birthday. "I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," Bindi gushed in the caption of the sweet pic, which highlighted her beautiful engagement sparkler. "I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love."

In celebration of the exciting news, ET is breaking down all the sweet things these two have said about each other, since meeting nearly six years ago when Chandler visited the Australia Zoo.

Back in May, in one of her most heartwarming interviews ever with ET, Bindi told us that she believes her late father, Steve Irwin, would approve of Chandler. "I hope he'd like Chandler. I think he would," she said of her "Crocodile Hunter" dad, who tragically died in 2006. "I mean, Chandler's wonderful. He's always up for a challenge. From jumping on crocodiles to getting his little cocky bow tie on, you know he's doing good. So, I hope dad would love Chandler. We all love him."

Bindi continued to marvel over her then-boyfriend, telling ET that she feels like "he could be an Irwin now."

"He's got the khaki down, and he's doing so great, and no challenge is too difficult for Chandler ... he's always there and up for anything," she explained. "I'm so lucky. I'm so lucky to have found my person so early on in life, and he's the best guy. He has a matching crocodile bowtie tonight, same as [my brother] Robert, so we think he's definitely part of the family now."

Chandler, who left his professional wakeboarding career in Florida to help Bindi and her family with their conservation work in Australia, echoed those sweet words in his own interview with ET in April, exclaiming, "I am the luckiest guy in the world."

"It's amazing to be part of such an incredible cause and to work for Steve's legacy and to do alongside the most beautiful girl in the world," he said ahead of the annual Steve Irwin Gala. "And to have the best teachers alongside me, it's incredible. It's such fulfilling work. I love it."

Not much has changed since Bindi and Chandler gave their first joint interview with ET in October 2016, where the former Dancing With the Stars champ recalled the special moment when she first saw her beau donning khakis, aka the official Irwin family garb.

"It's this really big thing for me," she adorably explained. "It was kind of one of those moments that was a real defining moment for me, because you know, it's only the people who are the closest to us that get their khakis."

"So it was kind of like, this really big step," Bindi added. "I love seeing you in khaki now. It makes me so happy."

Clearly, their bond is just as strong. See some of our favorite pics of the newly engaged couple below, and watch the video at bottom for more on their love story!

RELATED CONTENT:

Bindi Irwin Engaged to Chandler Powell -- See the Ring!

Bindi Irwin on the Sweet Sign Her 'Person' Chandler Powell Is Part of the Family Now (Exclusive)

Bindi Irwin Says Late Father Steve Would Have Approved of Boyfriend Chandler Powell (Exclusive)

Related Gallery