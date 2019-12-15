Megyn Kelly Offers Her Thoughts on 'Bombshell'

Megyn Kelly would have made a few edits to Bombshell.

The former Fox News anchor took to Instagram on Saturday to share her thoughts on the upcoming film, which centers on the women at the network who exposed the Roger Ailes sexual misconduct scandal and eventually took down the TV titan. Kelly, who is played by Charlize Theron in the movie, said watching it was an "emotional" experience.

"My husband @dougbrunt and I recently took our three kids to see the movie Frozen 2. As we walked into the theatre, our 6-year-old stopped at this poster promoting another movie hitting the big screen. The ad confused him because it appears to show a picture of me," Kelly began.

"But while the movie Bombshell is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film," she continued. "I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made."

Kelly concluded: "Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it. Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story. As for my thoughts about the film, I’ll have more soon."

Bombshell is told through the eyes of news anchors Kelly and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), as well as a composite character, associate producer Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), who were targets of abuse by the former Fox News boss.

During an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner last week, Carlson said she had yet to see the movie, but "probably will."

"I saw [another movie about Ailes], The Loudest Voice, and I became really close friends with Naomi Watts as a result of it. She did a beautiful Instagram post to me and said that it was an honor for her to play me and the courage I showed her would stay with her forever," she said. "I mean, my gosh, how surreal is it to have Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman playing my character in a movie?"

"When I jumped off the cliff, there was not a so-called movement happening. So, it was the scariest thing I've ever done in my life. It's interesting because my nickname to some before that was 'badass,' and I guess I've lived up to it," she added.

See more on Bombshell in the video below.

