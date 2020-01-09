Megyn Kelly is ready to review Bombshell.

The 49-year-old journalist took to Twitter on Thursday to share a sneak peek clip of her reaction to Bombshell, the movie that covers the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News in which Charlize Theron plays Kelly.

"I wasn’t sure if I wanted to say anything re Bombshell, a film re sex harass. at Fox," Kelly wrote. "But in the end I wanted the women who lived it to have the last word. A group of us got together and watched, cried, and set the record straight."

I wasn’t sure if I wanted to say anything re Bombshell, a film re sex harass. at Fox. But in the end I wanted the women who lived it to have the last word. A group of us got together & watched, cried, & set the record straight. Will tweet full piece @4p.https://t.co/AhciG9DddE — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 9, 2020

In the clip, Kelly sits down to watch the movie with her husband, Doug Brunt as well as Juliet Huddy, Rudy Bakhtiar and Julie Zann, three women who complained about sexual harassment at Fox News and were subsequently fired. Bakhtiar and Zann say they have not worked in television since. The group is seen tearfully watching the film before gathering to have a conversation about it and the real-life moments it depicted.

Throughout the conversation, the women recall their experiences with harassment, before Kelly details being asked to do "the spin." In the film, Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) asks Margot Robbie's character Kayla to spin around for him during a meeting in his office about her career.

"I was asked to do the spin, and God help me I did it," Kelly says. "I know people think it's like, 'Oh you had to spin around.' But I remember feeling like I put myself through school, I was offered a partnership at Jones Day, one of the best law firms in the world, I argued before federal courts of appeal all over the nation, I came here uncovering the United States Supreme Court, I graduated with honors from all of my programs, and now he wants me to twirl. And I did it."

"If you don't get how demeaning that is, I can't help you," she adds.

In an Instagram post last month, Kelly wrote that she had "nothing to do" with the film and "certainly" would have made "some" edits to it.

"Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it," she added at the time. "Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story. As for my thoughts about the film, I’ll have more soon."

Back in October, Theron opened up to ET about Kelly's previous praise of her casting in the flick, in which she said Theron "seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse."

"That's incredibly kind," Theron said. "We try to, as actors and creative storytellers, we try to do all of this with integrity, so that was always where it came from. So for her to feel good about that, I'm sure it can't be easy for her, so I'm incredibly understanding."

