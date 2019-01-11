Megyn Kelly's relationship with NBC is over.

In a statement to ET on Friday, the network confirmed that Kelly is officially out, nearly three months after Megyn Kelly Today was canceled following the host's controversial blackface comments.

“The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC," the statement read. According to multiple reports, Kelly is leaving the network with the remainder of her $69 million contract.

Megyn Kelly Today kicked off in mid-2017, though the show seemed to be doomed from the start. The talk show premiered with a controversial interview with the cast of Will & Grace. Questionable interviews and headline-making comments followed, including the promotion of fat-shaming and a public feud with Jane Fonda, which lasted months.

It was Kelly's Oct. 23 comments in which she defended the use of blackface in Halloween costumes that seemed to be the last straw, however. Backlash from fans erupted, with the host apologizing in a memo to staff hours after the show aired. She delivered a tearful mea culpa to fans the next day, but three days later, NBC announced that Megyn Kelly Today had been canceled.

NBC has yet to make an official announcement on who will replace Kelly on Today's third hour, but meteorologist Dylan Dreyer teased the decision on Twitter earlier this month.

"Hope you don’t mind these faces!" she wrote alongside a smiling selfie with Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin. "You’ll be seeing a lot of them at 9am. Please join us! #3rdhourtoday #youvegotafriendinus #letthegoodtimesroll @TODAYshow @SheinelleJones @craigmelvin @alroker."

