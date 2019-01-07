It appears NBC might have made a decision on who will host the Today show's third hour following Megyn Kelly's abrupt exit last October.

On Monday, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer shared a smiling selfie with Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin on Twitter.

"Hope you don’t mind these faces!" she wrote. "You’ll be seeing a lot of them at 9am. Please join us! #3rdhourtoday #youvegotafriendinus #letthegoodtimesroll @TODAYshow @SheinelleJones @craigmelvin @alroker."

Roker retweeted Dreyer's post, adding "I love these guys."

NBC has made no official announcement on Kelly's replacement. The network canceled Megyn Kelly Today last October following her controversial comments about blackface, which she later apologized for.

Meanwhile, the network is also finding a replacement for Kathie Lee Gifford, who announced she's leaving the fourth hour of the Today show last month. Gifford plans to stay on as Hoda Kotb's co-host through April 7, 2019, the 11th anniversary of her being on Today.

ET spoke to the BFFs shortly after the bittersweet announcement, when Gifford said that Kotb is in charge when it comes to choosing her replacement. Watch the video below for more:

