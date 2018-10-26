Megyn Kelly's show at NBC is officially over.

The news comes following reports that the network had canceled her show in the wake of her controversial comments about blackface.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors," NBC News tweeted on Friday from an NBC News spokesperson.

A source tells ET that the plan for next week is to have the 9 a.m. hour to still be done in Megyn's studio. No word if there will be a live studio audience.

Following the announcement, Kelly's attorney Bryan Freedman released the following statement to ET:

"Megyn remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing."

On Tuesday's episode of Megyn Kelly Today, the 47-year-old journalist defended the use of blackface in Halloween costumes, questioning, "What is racist?" She apologized in a tearful message to viewers on Wednesday's episode of her show, as well as privately to her staff.

By Wednesday night, however, reports surfaced that both Kelly and NBC were considering concluding the talk show by the end of the season. On Thursday, a spokesperson for NBC News confirmed to ET that Kelly would be off the air for the remainder of the week.

A source with knowledge of the situation told ET on Thursday that it looked very likely that Megyn Kelly Today would not be continuing, and that Kelly's future at NBC was up in the air.

A second source told ET that the network spent much of Thursday morning reaching out to staff on Kelly’s show and letting them know that they are being reassigned within different divisions of the network, with most of the staff being reassigned within the Today show.

Megyn Kelly Today premiered in September 2017, following her departure from Fox News, and according to an ET source, her NBC talk show had been "dysfunctional" since the start.

