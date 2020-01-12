Zendaya Details Her Futuristic Critics' Choice Awards Look (Exclusive)

Zendaya just took our breath away!

The Euphoria star arrived at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Zendaya, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series, completely ruled the red carpet in a metallic pink Tom Ford skirt and matching top from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

The stunning breastplate was specially molded to her body, Zendaya gushed to ET’s Keltie Knight on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

“I saw it on the runway and thought it was sick and amazing because they were actually able to scan and mold my own body so it fits me the right way, so it's pretty cool," Zendaya explained. "It was very science tech situation going on, so it was very [one-of-a-kind].”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The warrior-esque creation is the same style that Gwyneth Paltrow wore in her latest Harper’s Bazaar cover, but Zendaya put her own spin on the look, which she complemented with long braids that fell below her waist.

The fashionista and designer is known to transform on the red carpet, and she has no regrets when it comes to fashion. "I have definitely had some of my own, like, red carpet moments -- listen, I wouldn't take it back, though, because you have to live and learn, you know, and that's OK."

As for her acting career, Euphoria became one of the biggest TV obsessions last year. In the gritty HBO teen drama, Zendaya plays the introverted recovering drug addict Rue -- a far cry from the real-life bubbly actress and her fashion-forward, glamorous style. Back in September at the 2019 Emmys, the star completely stunned in an emerald bustier Vera Wang gown and deep red wavy tresses, channeling a Poison Ivy vibe.

See more red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in the gallery, below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Jacob Elordi Praises 'Euphoria' Co-Star Zendaya After Vacation Sighting

Jacob Elordi Praises 'Super Dope' Zendaya After They’re Spotted Vacationing Together

People's Choice Awards 2019: Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet