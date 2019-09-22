Zendaya Slays 2019 Emmys in Poison Ivy Inspired Look
Zendaya does it again!
The always-fashionable Euphoria star looked glam and gorgeous at the Emmys on Sunday, walking the red carpet in a look that will undoubtedly turn heads.
Zendaya stole the show in a strapless emerald green custom Vera Wang gown, which she paired with matching satin heels and sparkly silver jewelry.
The actress' stylist, Law Roach, took to his Instagram Stories to reveal the look was inspired by Poison Ivy, which many fans on social media picked up on:
Zendaya's Emmys appearance comes just over a week after she debuted a plethora of memorable looks during New York Fashion Week. For the Marc Jacobs 2020 fashion show, the stylish star wowed in an all-black ensemble consisting of platform leather ankle boots, sheer tights, a lace-trimmed slip dress, and biker-trench coat.
Two days earlier, the former Disney star launched her second collection in collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger at NYFW. Zendaya strutted down the runway for the finale in a head-turning python print pantsuit, matching shoes and cropped white tank, effortlessly pulling off the look per usual.
Slay, all day!
