Zendaya is reaching major heights!

Everyone's favorite fashion darling is breathtaking in the cover story for the latest issue of Garage magazine. In the editorial, the Euphoria actress stuns in a gigantic Louis Vuitton raffia dress, inspired by a sculpture, called Cupboard VIII, created by artist Simone Leigh, whose work celebrates black womanhood.

"I felt very moved by it, and excited to be a part of something that was a different art form from my own, learn a little bit, step back, and just kind of be a part of what she sees for her pieces. I’d never really done anything like that before," Zendaya told the mag about the collaboration.

Zendaya looks fierce as she poses in the 12-foot raffia skirt with her gorgeous curls loose, accented with braids at the front.

Leigh, who currently has exhibitions at the Guggenheim, Whitney Biennial and the High Line, shared a video of the star being lifted up to the sky-high skirt.

Zendaya also channeled Leigh's bronze creation, Brick House, in a white ruffled Rodarte crop top and a coral-colored clay skirt that weighed 1,000 pounds.

The actress continues to take the fashion world by storm. On Sunday, Zendaya debuted her second collection for Tommy Hilfiger at a '70s-inspired fashion show at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

RELATED CONTENT:

NYFW: Shop Exact Outfits Gigi Hadid, Zendaya & More Stars Wore

NYFW Fashion Show: Zendaya Is a '70s Siren For Her Tommy Hilfiger Collection

Zendaya Wears the Same Suit Michael B. Jordan Previously Wore -- See the Twinning Moment!