The 2019 People's Choice Awards is here -- and stars are bringing their A-game to the red carpet.

Celebs dressed to impress for the awards show, honoring the best in pop culture over the past year. Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones and Ariana Grande racked up the most nominations at this year's People's Choice Awards, but it was stars like Zendaya, Storm Reid and the Kardashians who really shined at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Zendaya owned the carpet just like we knew she would in a head-turning black gown. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star, who is nominated for Female Movie Star of 2019, paired her gown with a top knot and colorful lip.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

The 16-year-old actress was the most refreshing pop of color on the red carpet in a stunning couture dress by Iris van Herpen.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian also slayed the red carpet as a family!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Click through the slideshow below to see which other stars made ET's Best Dressed list.

