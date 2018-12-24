Congrats are in order for Heidi Klum and her beau, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz!

The super cute couple are engaged, Klum shared on social media on Monday. The model and mom of four posted a beaming black and white pic of the pair, with her stunning sparkler front and center. She captioned the pic simply, "I SAID YES."

Klum, 45, and Kaulitz, 29, were first spotted out together in March of 2018, and went public with their relationship later this year. They sweetly walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Emmy Awards in September and went all-out with their couples costume this Halloween. Seems like Klum has found a perfect match!

The Project Runway and her beau sparked some engagement speculation on the Emmys red carpet, where she was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring to complement her gorgeous strapless satin gown. However, when ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with Klum before the awards show, she was quick to deny any rumors.

“All these are just borrowed,” she explained. “They’re from Lorraine [Schwartz]. They go with that necklace beautifully.”

Klum, who is mother to four kids -- daughter Leni, from her relationship with Flavio Briatore, and sons Henry and Johan and daughter Lou, from her nine-year marriage to singer Seal -- has previously opened up about the age difference between her and Kaulitz, who is 16 years her junior.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” Klum said in a interview with InStyle this summer. “That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

See more about the ageless stunner in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Heidi Klum Finally Found Her Shrek for Epic Couples Costume

Heidi Klum Explains Her Massive Ring on 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Alongside Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum Shares What It's Like Dating a Man 17 Years Younger Than Her

Related Gallery