Heidi Klum Goes Braless For Photo Shoot Ahead Of 50th Birthday

Heidi Klum is helping Vogue Greece celebrate its fourth anniversary as she prepares to celebrate her own milestone birthday.
For Vogue Greece's new issue -- titled "The Anniversary Issue" -- Klum posed for the cover and showed off her flawless figure in a semi-sheer, cream-colored top, sans bra.
Vogue Greece shared a look at the striking cover on Instagram and teased the photo shoot and interview with the famous supermodel.
"Vogue Greece celebrates its four year anniversary with @heidiklum as the guest of honor!" the publication captioned the post. "Just a few months before she turns fifty, the famous supermodel is photographed for the April issue and talks exclusively about her career, immaculate style, warm family, and all that makes her happy now."
Klum, who turns 50 on June 1, opened up about her career as a model and how the industry has changed since she first started out.
"I like that there is now more variety in modeling," Klum says in her interview with Vogue Greece. "Back in the day, all the models looked alike, had the same height, the same skinny body, the same hair... Many different types are represented today."
The sultry post comes less than a month after Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, stripped down and posed for romantic snapshots she shared to Instagram in celebration of their four-year wedding anniversary.
"Love of my life ❤️," Klum wrote by the carousel post. Klum, 49, and Kaulitz, 33, secretly tied the knot in 2019.
Vogue Greece's April Anniversary Issue comes out Mar. 25.
