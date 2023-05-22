Terry Crews has a lot on his plate -- but that doesn't mean he isn't willing to take on even more! Between hosting the upcoming season of America's Got Talent and developing a new sitcom pilot, the comic actor is still open to the possibility of a long-awaited White Chicks sequel.

ET's Deidre Behar recently spoke with Crews at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, ahead of the season 18 premiere of America's Got Talent, and asked about the call from fans for a follow-up to the 2004 cult classic Wayans brothers comedy.

"I am staying in shape. I'm ready!" Crews said with a laugh. "Listen, whenever they call, I'm ready."

"Vanessa Carlton and I stayed in touch with each other, so we can work on new songs," he joked, referring to his iconic cover of Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" in the film. "Whatever they're willing to do, I'm ready when they call me. I'm in, 100 percent."

While the possibility of a White Chicks 2 has wavered and fluctuated over the years, some of Crews' scenes in the film have taken on a life of their own on TikTok, with several scenes becoming popular sounds in viral posts -- raising both the profile of the film itself and Crews' memorable performance.

"Let me tell you, I never ceased to be amazed at just what my career has become," Crews said, responding to the popularity of his character on TikTok. "You know what I mean? I've been in this thing for almost 25 years... I love this business more than anybody. I feel so fortunate."

"And believe me, if you don't appreciate this business, you don't deserve it. And I appreciate every second of that," he continued. "Just the fact that people want to see me or want to be here is just fascinating to me and I love every second."

While a sequel to White Chicks is still very much up in the air, fans will see Crews hosting the 18th season of America's Got Talent when the show kicks off on May 30, and the enthusiastic emcee is looking forward to what the new slate of hopefuls brings to the stage.

"It feels so good! Our baby is 18! Listen, AGT has all grown up and it's wild because now you have people who have been a part of AGT their entire lives, which is really awesome to think about," Crews marveled. "People have grown up on it as part of Americana, as part of the fabric of the world right now. And I just love it. I love being a part of this. This is a dream come true for me."

"I always have the thought that I've seen it all, and then somebody comes and blows it all away. There is no end to human potential and I'm always shocked. I'm always surprised," he added. "My heart is always full of the wonderful stories of ordinary Americans, ordinary citizens doing amazing things."

The new season of America's Got Talent -- featuring the return of the show's celebrated panel of judges, including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum -- debuts May 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

