Terry Crews Confirms 'White Chicks' Sequel Is in the Works

White Chicks 2 may soon be a reality!

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Terry Crews revealed that Shawn Wayans, who starred in the 2004 flick with his brother, Marlon Wayans, wants a sequel to move forward.

In the original movie, Marlon and Shawn, who also co-wrote the film with their director brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, star as disgraced FBI agents who go undercover as white women in order to solve kidnappings.

"I actually got with Shawn and he was like, 'Man, we're doing it. We're getting it going,'" Terry, who plays professional basketball player Latrell Spencer in the movie, said. "Fifteen years ago you have to understand. As of this month, 15 years."

"I'm staying in shape just for that movie," he added with a laugh. "I've been working out for 15 years so we can do White Chicks 2 y'all! Please! Please!"

During an appearance on TRL in March 2018, Marlon teased that there had been discussions about a potential sequel.

"Is White Chicks 2 happening anytime soon? I don't know, but there's been some rumblings happening," he said at the time. "A lot of people want us to do it, so me and my brothers have been talking. So if things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2."

Though the flick was bashed by critics at the time of its release, it ended up taking in more than $113 million worldwide on a budget of just $37 million.

Watch the video below for more on Crews.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Busy Philipps Recreates Her Epic 'White Chicks' Dance Battle With Her Co-Stars -- Watch!

Watch Terry Crews Revisit His Amazing Vanessa Carlton 'White Chicks' Cover on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Terry Crews Clarifies His Comments About Liam Neeson: 'I Was Not Defending Him'

Related Gallery