Watch Ed Sheeran Surprise 'America's Got Talent' Alum Mike Yung During New York City Subway Performance
Mike Yung met an unexpected guest collaborator while performing at a New York City subway station. The 62-year-old musician, who competed and made it to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent season 12, was belting out Ed Sheeran's new single, "Eyes Closed," when the 32-year-old British singer-songwriter surprised Yung and joined in on the performance.
"Oh wow!" Yung said as he realized Sheeran had walked up behind him.
The two artists hugged and snapped photos together as a camera crew was following Sheeran. The video quickly went viral.
Sheeran also gifted Yung with tickets to his sold-out show at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.
"Thanks for the tickets bro the show was Amazing🔥🔥💫@teddysphotos," Yung wrote on Instagram.
Sheeran seems to have had a lot of fun while in New York. He also reposted a video from viral local subway artist Devon Rodriguez, who sketched him while he was riding the train.
"Excuse me, sir, I drew you. You look kind of like Ed Sheeran," Rodriguez says in the video.
"I get that a lot," Sheeran replies, laughing. "This is beautiful, man, thank you!"
