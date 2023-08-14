Joe Manganiello had some company in his first public sighting since filing for divorce from Sofía Vergara. The 46-year-old actor was spotted out running errands in Los Angeles on Saturday without his wedding ring, holding on tight to the former couple's dog, Bubbles.

Manganiello appeared to have recently finished a workout, wearing a tank top and shorts with trainers as he walked.

The Magic Mike star filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage, confirming that the pair had a prenuptial agreement in place when they tied the knot in 2015.

In court documents previously obtained by ET, Troy Christiansen, a lawyer for Vergara, has submitted her own divorce response, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. The America's Got Talent judge is also asking the courts to enforce the prenup that was put in place prior that would confirm she leaves the marriage with all her separate property, including jewelry, artwork, and other personal effects, as well as all earnings before, during and after the date of separation. She is also asking that all community property be divvied up among her and Manganiello pursuant to the prenup.

MEGA

While Manganiello was running errands, Vergara appeared to be enjoying a series of fun outings with loved ones over the weekend.

The 51-year-old Modern Family alum first posted pics poolside with her niece, Claudia Vergara, sipping rosé in their swimsuits.

The duo then went out for a glamorous dinner with pals Marisol Piñeres and Margarita Heilbron. Then on Sunday night, the Colombian star posed with the pals on what appears to be her patio, rocking a brown silk dress and holding a small white dog. It was previously reported by The Daily Mail that Manganiello would keep custody of Bubbles, a senior Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, in the divorce.

Manganiello and Vergara's relationship began in 2014 after her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb ended.

Shortly thereafter, the True Blood actor got Vergara's phone number from her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and flew to New Orleans to take her out on a date. They got engaged after six months together. The pair officially became husband and wife on Nov. 22, 2015 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Last month, the exes gave a joint statement to Page Six, confirming their split, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Meanwhile, a source told ET that "Sofía and Joe have been living separate lives."

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source said. "Sofía has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

RELATED CONTENT:

How Sofia Vergara’s Been Living Her Best Life Amid Split From Joe Manganiello This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Sofía Vergara Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit, Hangs With Family Amid Divorce

'AGT': Sofia Vergara Gets 'Goosebumps' From Dance Crew's Audition

Sofía Vergara Asks Court to Enforce Joe Manganiello Prenup

Joe Manganiello Spotted in Beverly Hills Looking Happy Amid Divorce

Newly Single Sofia Vergara Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring: Pic!

Related Gallery