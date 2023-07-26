Joe Manganiello is back to business as usual since filing for divorce from Sofia Vergara.

An eyewitness tells ET that the Magic Mike star was all smiles as he headed into a meeting in Beverly Hills.

"Joe Manganiello was with a man near the Equinox in Beverly Hills yesterday afternoon at around 3:50 pm," eyewitness Manuela Sanchez tells ET. "It looked like he was walking towards a meeting. He was wearing jeans and sunglasses and carrying a briefcase, so his left hand wasn’t showing. He seemed like he was in a happy and good mood and enjoying the summer. He was all smiles."

The actor's outing comes one day after Vergara was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, sans her wedding ring. Vergara was dressed casually, wearing sweatpants, a long sleeve T-shirt, and sunglasses. The outing came after the actress celebrated her birthday, with friends and without Manganiello, in Italy.

Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, announced their split on July 17, in a statement to Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair's joint statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

At the time, a source told ET that the pair -- who got married during a lavish ceremony in 2015 -- were living separate lives.

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source said. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

Days later, Manganiello's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed the divorce docs. According to the docs, obtained by ET, Manganiello cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their decision to split. The divorce petition states Manganiello and Vergara signed a prenuptial agreement that stipulates that they each keep any assets that were accumulated during their time together. The docs also list their date of separation as July 2, 2023.

