Sofia Vergara is all smiles amid her divorce. On Monday, the 51-year-old Modern Family alum was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, one week after she and Joe Manganiello announced their plans to split.

In the shots, Vergara was dressed casually, wearing sweatpants, a long sleeve T-shirt, and sunglasses. Noticeably missing was her wedding ring, which she wore throughout her and Manganiello's seven-year-long marriage.

Nevertheless, Vergara looked stylish in the pics, smiling and offering the camera a thumbs up as she walked by.

The sighting came the same month that Vergara and Manganiello jointly told Page Six, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET about the reason for Vergara and Manganiello's split.

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones. Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it," the source said. "She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there."

All the while, Vergara was off in Italy, where she was vacationing in honor of her 51st birthday. For his part, Manganiello was busy officially filing for divorce.

ET obtained those docs, in which the True Blood alum cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his and Vergara's split, the date of which he listed as July 2.

Manganiello also revealed in the docs that he and Vergara signed a prenup before they said "I do," which stipulated that they each keep any assets that were accumulated during their time together.

