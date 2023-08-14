Sofía Vergara Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit, Enjoys Weekend With Family Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce
Sofía Vergara is enjoying some family time amid her split from husband Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old actress and America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram over the weekend to share pics of her fun outings with loved ones.
Sofía first posted pics poolside with her niece, Claudia Vergara, sipping rosé in their swimsuits.
The newly single Modern Family alum sported a hot-pink strapless one piece and a printed wrap skirt around her waist.
Sofía and Claudia then went out for a glamorous dinner with pals Marisol Piñeres and Margarita Heilbron. For the outing, Sofía rocked a skintight sky blue dress.
Then on Sunday night, the Colombian star posed with the pals on what appears to be her patio, rocking a brown silk dress and holding a small dog.
"Summer nights❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the pics.
Sofía's fun weekend comes as divorce proceedings with ex Joe continue. Joe filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage, confirming that the former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place when they tied the knot in 2015.
In court documents previously obtained by ET, Troy Christiansen, a lawyer for Sofía, has submitted her own divorce response, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. The AGT judge is also asking the courts to enforce the prenup that was put in place prior that would confirm she leaves the marriage with all her separate property, including jewelry, artwork, and other personal effects, as well as all earnings before, during and after the date of separation. She is also asking that all community property be divvied up among her and Joe pursuant to the prenup.
Sofía and Joe's relationship began in 2014 after her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb ended.
Shortly thereafter, the True Blood actor got Sofia's phone number from her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and flew to New Orleans to take her out on a date. They got engaged after six months together. Sofia, 51, and Joe, 46,officially became husband and wife on November 22, 2015 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Last month, the exes gave a joint statement to Page Six, confirming their split, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Meanwhile, a source told ET that "Sofía and Joe have been living separate lives."
"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source said. "Sofía has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."
