Sofia Vergara was feeling particularly moved on Tuesday's America's Got Talent, as the eighth night of auditions brought out a stunning Brazilian singer who wowed the judges with his voice.

When Gabriel Henrique hit the stage halfway through Tuesday's show, Vergara and her fellow judges -- Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel -- were won over by his smile and his affable personality.

Gabriel was joined on stage by a translator, as he doesn't speak a great deal of English, but his winning charm shined through any language barriers that may have existed before he even sang a note.

"[This is] my first time here in the United States," Gabriel shared, via his translator, "and I'm just realizing a dream to be here to sing for you guys."

While he seemed initially nervous, and needed a few moments to psyche himself up on stage, when Gabriel began his performance, the power of his voice was immediately evident. The AGT hopeful belted out a cover of "Run to You" by Whitney Houston and showcased his incredible ability to hit some impressive high notes.

Heidi was the first to shower him with praise, declaring, "If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel."

"I did not expect that voice to come out of you," Howie shared. "You sound like the best and finest pop diva there ever was."

"Gabriel, people are going to really like you," Simon marveled. "You're just so interesting. I can tell that you've sung in church, and you don't know how good you are. It was amazing."

Sofia, however, shared the panel's final thoughts and had a hard time holding back her emotions as she complimented his talents.

"That was so perfect, spectacular. Your voice is beautiful. Your energy, who you are. It was, like, perfect," Sofia said. "Because you are here, every time as a judge, waiting for that feeling, and that was what I was waiting for, you know? Something very beautiful and very heartfelt."

Before the judges had a chance to vote yes, Sofia didn't want to leave anything to chance and she slammed the Golden Buzzer, showering the stage in shimmering confetti and sending Gabriel immediately to the live shows.

Check out the video below for a look at one of this season's most amazing Golden Buzzer winners!

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

