Sofía Vergara Asks Court to Enforce Joe Manganiello Prenup as She Files Divorce Response
Sofía Vergara wants to protect her assets amid her divorce from estranged husband Joe Manganiello. As ET previously reported, Manganiello filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage, confirming that the former couple had a prenuptial agreement in place when they tied the knot in 2015.
Now, in court documents obtained by ET, Troy Christiansen, a lawyer for Vergara, has submitted her own divorce response, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. The America's Got Talent judge is also asking the courts to enforce the prenup that was put in place prior that would confirm she leaves the marriage with all her separate property, including jewelry, artwork, and other personal effects, as well as all earnings before, during and after the date of separation. She is also asking that all community property be divvied amongst them pursuant to the prenup.
The date of their separation is listed as July 2, and Vergara's lawyer also notes that both parties will be responsible for paying their own lawyer fees.
It makes sense that the TV star would want to protect her assets. In 2020, Vergara was named the highest paid actress by Forbes, with a net worth of $43 million thanks to wrapping up her time playing Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family and kick starting her role as a judge on America's Got Talent in the same year. Endorsement deals with Walmart and Rooms To Go also added to the actress' revenue.
Vergara and Manganiello's relationship began in 2014 after her engagement to businessman Nick Loeb ended.
Shortly thereafter, the True Blood actor got Vergara's phone number from her Modern Family co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and flew to New Orleans to take her out on a date. They went on to get engaged after six months together. Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46,officially became husband and wife on November 22, 2015.
Last month, the exes gave a joint statement to Page Six, confirming their split, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Meanwhile, a source previously told ET that "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives."
"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source said. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."
