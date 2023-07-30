Teresa Giudice isn't holding back on who she believes is the "rudest" celebrity.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told the story of when she first met Sofia Vergara years ago when they were both being interviewed by Mario Lopez at an event in 2017, claiming the Modern Family star didn't want to take a picture with her.

Explaining the encounter on her Namaste B$tches podcast, Giudice said that both of the stars' PR reps agreed that the duo should take a photo together.

"Sofia Vegara's PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, 'Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,'" Giudice said. "I didn’t want a picture with her. I never ask to take a picture with anybody. I didn't care to take a picture with her. I'm so not like that," she noted.

Giudice explained how the run-in transpired, saying, "When we went to go take picture, she was like standing in front of me. It's like, 'OK, that’s not how you take a picture.' She was like, the most rudest woman I've ever met."

The reality star went on to mock Vergara's Colombian accent, saying, "Like, I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why you making me take a picture with that lady?'"

Guidice continued, reiterating that she was not the one who wanted to take a picture with Vergara. "I was just like, 'Excuse me?' I said, 'I did not want to take a picture with you.' I said, 'I would never ask to take a picture with you.'"

The 'RHONJ' star said that because of the back-and-forth she never ended up taking the picture with Vergara.

"I was like, 'How rude… You’re so not a humble person,'" Guidice continued. "You forgot where you came from. It’s not like she, you know, she started out like being on the top, you know… She forgot where she came from. She was so not a down-to-earth person."

"So not a fan of her," Giudice maintained.

Giudice's podcast episode comes amid Vergara's highly publicized divorce from her husband, Joe Manganiello.

Earlier this month, Vergara and Manganiello jointly told Page Six, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET about the reason for Vergara and Manganiello's split.

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones. Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it," the source said. "She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there."

